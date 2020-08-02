Ravichandran Ashwin is an off-spinner who loves his variations. From carrom balls to straighter ones to even leg-spinners, for Ashwin deliveries come in all forms and methods. Ashwin has been seen bowling wrist spin with a slightly tweaked action in the past but it seems like he has blended it into his conventional action this time as seen in a video released by his Indian Premier League (IPL) team Delhi Capitals. Ashwin is seen bowling a leg break to a Delhi Capitals batsman in the nets in the video captioned “@ashwinravi99 and his variations are getting ready for September 20.”

Ashwin was traded from Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) ahead of the IPL 2020 auctions in December last year. A veteran of 139 IPL matches, Ashwin has picked up 125 wickets at an economy rate of 6.79 runs per over.

The former KXIP captain had courted controversy last season when he ran out Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler at the non-striker's end before the ball was bowled.

Also referred as ‘Mankading,' the dismissal drew criticism from some for being against the Spirit of Cricket and the Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting said in the lead-up to this season that he will not allow such a practice at Delhi.

Ashwin responded by saying he had an “interesting” chat with Ponting on the contentious subject and later revealed the contents of the chat where Ponting suggested a 10-run penalty for the batting side every time a batsman tried to steal ground at the non-striker's end, which Ponting said was “basically cheating”.