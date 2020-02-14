 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

IPL 2020

IPL 2020: Ravi Bishnoi "Very Excited" To Spend Time With Anil Kumble

Updated: 14 February 2020 18:19 IST

Ravi Bishnoi said he is looking forward to the time he will get to spend with former India captain Anil Kumble during the Indian Premier League.

IPL 2020: Ravi Bishnoi "Very Excited" To Spend Time With Anil Kumble
Ravi Bishnoi was the leading wicket-taker in the Under-19 World Cup. © Twitter

India leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi had a dream run in the just concluded U-19 World Cup in South Africa as he finished with 17 wickets -- the highest in the 2020 edition and also the most by an Indian in the tournament. But for Bishnoi, it is now time to look forward to the time he will get to spend with the legendary Anil Kumble during the Indian Premier League (IPL). Speaking to IANS, Bishnoi made no bones about the fact that he will look to spend as much time as possible during the cash-rich league around Kumble and fine tune his game further.

"I am very excited that I will get to spend quality time with none other than Anil Kumble Sir during the IPL and my only lookout is to pick his brain and learn as much as I can. I will look to stay around him and work on the finer areas of my bowling under his guidance," he smiled.

While Bishnoi finished as the highest wicket-taker in the tournament and also earned a place in the ICC team of the 2020 U-19 World Cup, the leg-spinner says that winning games for India was his sole motive when he took the field in South Africa.

"I wasn't there for records. My aim was to win my team games and ultimately come back with the trophy. It was always on my mind that every time I take the field, I should contribute in a manner that we come out triumphant at the end of the game," he pointed.

So does that make it disappointing that the team failed to cross the final hurdle against Bangladesh? "A little disappointed would be an understatement and it will always stay with me that we couldn't pass the final test. We did well right through, but winning the final would have been the perfect way to end," he said.

The final also saw players from both sides losing their calm and Bishnoi was among the five players who were sanctioned by the ICC for their conduct after the game. But he doesn't wish to talk about what happened in the heat of the moment.

"I would really not wish to comment on that. Whatever happened is in the past and I don't wish to get into that," he said.

Moving on, it is time for the IPL in around 45 days and Bishnoi says that it will be an important platform to impress the selectors.

"The U-19 World Cup as well as the Indian Premier League are two very important platforms for any budding cricketer. These are the tournaments wherein your performances get highlighted and the selectors take note, so I will definitely look to give it my best because at the end of the day, we all dream of playing for the Indian team. Every time I get an opportunity, I will look to give it my 100 per cent," he smiled.

Asked if he is also looking to work on his batting as teams these days need all-round cricketers, Bishnoi said that he is already working on his game with bat in hand.

"You cannot stop yourself at being just a bowler or a batsman. In today's day and age you need to be multi-dimensional and I am looking at just that as I am already working on my batting and wish to turn into a handy bat as well," he signed off.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Kings XI Punjab Kings XI Punjab India U19 India U19 Ravi Bishnoi Anil Kumble IPL 2020 Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Ravi Bishnoi said he will look to stay around Anil Kumble during the IPL
  • Ravi Bishnoi was picked by Kings XI Punjab during the auction last year
  • Ravi Bishnoi ended the Under-19 World Cup as the leading wicket-taker
Related Articles
Ravi Bishnois Father Comes To His Defence After ICC Punishment
Ravi Bishnoi's Father Comes To His Defence After ICC Punishment
"Disgusting, Disgraceful": Former India Captain Fumes At Under-19 Team For Their Behaviour In World Cup Final
"Disgusting, Disgraceful": Former India Captain Fumes At Under-19 Team For Their Behaviour In World Cup Final
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravi Bishnoi Among 3 Indians In Under-19 World Cup Team Of The Tournament
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravi Bishnoi Among 3 Indians In Under-19 World Cup Team Of The Tournament
Under-19 World Cup Final Preview: With Eyes On A 5th Title, India Face Maiden Finalists Bangladesh
Under-19 World Cup Final Preview: With Eyes On A 5th Title, India Face Maiden Finalists Bangladesh
Under-19 World Cup: Indias Bowling Attack "Best In The Tournament", Says Skipper Priyam Garg
Under-19 World Cup: India's Bowling Attack "Best In The Tournament", Says Skipper Priyam Garg
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.