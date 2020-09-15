Afghanistan's sensational leg-spinner Rashid Khan landed in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Since then, the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) star has been quarantining as per the IPL safety protocols. While he has been working on his fitness during his isolation period, the leggie also shared a glimpse into how he is enjoying his quarantine. The 21-year-old shared a picture from his hotel room, where he is seen sitting next to an assorted platter of dried fruit and a cup of saffron tea.

"Quarantine Day 3 #DriedFruits #ZaffranTea," he captioned the picture on Instagram.

Rashid Khan, along with compatriot Mohammad Nabi, joined the SRH camp late due to their participation in the Caribbean Premier League.

After reaching the UAE on Sunday, Rashid said he wants to work on his fitness during the quarantine period.

"Pretty excited to be here and joining the team. It has been a tough 6-7 months and now coming here to a different country playing the IPL," he said in a video shared by SRH on Sunday.

"Will try my best to entertain myself and get busy with activities that make me feel fresh," he had said.

After the quarantine finishes, the tournament will start immediately so I have planned on maintaining my fitness," he added.

Sitting on top of the ICC rankings for bowlers in T20 Internationals (T20Is), Rashid Khan is expected to play a crucial role for the Hyderabad-based franchise.

SRH will begin their campaign on September 21, when they will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore.