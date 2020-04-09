Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Impossible To Start IPL 2020 After April 15, Says Rajeev Shukla

Updated: 09 April 2020 20:49 IST
Rajeev Shukla on Thursday said that it is impossible to start the 13th edition of the IPL after April 15.

Rajeev Shukla said that in present situation no match is possible. © PTI

Citing the prevailing situation in the country amid coronavirus pandemic, former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Rajeev Shukla on Thursday said that it is impossible to start the 13th edition of the IPL after April 15.The IPL was postponed till April 15 in the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown. "I don''t see any preparation, our priority is to fight coronavirus and save people. See it will all depend on the government what decision they will take. We will go by the government decision. We are hearing that lockdown may extend in this situation if you think IPL can happen by April 15 so it seems not possible," Shukla told ANI.

When asked about whether foreign players will participate in the IPL, Shukla said that in present situation no match is possible and also the foreigners travel is restricted in the country.

The Central government on March 11 suspended all visas to India till April 15 as part of the measures to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

With 591 fresh COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India''s total count of coronavirus positive cases on Thursday climbed to 5,865, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Among the total cases include 5,218 active cases, 478 cured, discharged, and migrated cases and 169 deaths. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), one lakh thirty thousand samples have been tested for the coronavirus so far.

Topics mentioned in this article IPL 2020 Cricket
Highlights
  • Rajeev Shukla said that it is impossible to start IPL after April 15
  • The IPL was postponed till April 15
  • The Central government on March 11 suspended all visas till April 15
