Impossible To Start IPL 2020 After April 15, Says Rajeev Shukla

Citing the prevailing situation in the country amid coronavirus pandemic, former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Rajeev Shukla on Thursday said that it is impossible to start the 13th edition of the IPL after April 15.The IPL was postponed till April 15 in the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown. "I don''t see any preparation, our priority is to fight coronavirus and save people. See it will all depend on the government what decision they will take. We will go by the government decision. We are hearing that lockdown may extend in this situation if you think IPL can happen by April 15 so it seems not possible," Shukla told ANI.