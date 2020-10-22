Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter around middle and leg, Pandey flicks this to the deep square leg region for a single. A great over for Rajasthan. Just the 3 runs. 76 required in 60 balls.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle, Shankar drives this to the man at long on for a single.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted ball around off, Shankar works this off his front foot towards the cover region.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Loopy around leg, Shankar looks to block this one out but misses and the ball goes to the leg side.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Pandey works this to the long on region for a single.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter around middle and leg, Pandey looks to heave this to the leg side but he misses it completely and gets hit on the pads.
DRINKS! Hyderabad after their disastrous start have recovered very well courtesy of Manish Pandey. He has got to his fifty and stabalised the chase, putting his side in the front. They need 79 off the remaining 11 overs. Smith may have missed the trick by not giving Archer 3 overs in the Powerplay. Rajasthan need wickets here, especially of Manish Pandey to get back in the game.
8.6 overs (1 Run) A single and this brings up the fifty for Manish Pandey. Outside off, he works this to the cover region for a single. A good innings so far but he knows that he will have to see his side home.
8.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That was a six the moment it left the bat! What a cracking shot! Flatter on middle, Pandey rocks on his back foot and pulls this one over the deep mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Another dot as Pandey blocks this one out.
8.3 overs (0 Run) On off, Pandey pushes it to the cover region.
8.2 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Pandey survives! It was a close call but it works out in his favor! Flatter around off, Pandey looks to cut this one but it comes off his pads first and then makes contact with his bat. The players appeal and the umpire says no. Rajasthan go for the review and UltraEdge comes in and there is pad first. Ball Tracker comes in and the ball was pitching outside off and the impact was also outside off. Pandey survives this scare.
Raasthan have taken the review for LBW against Manish Pandey here. He has hit the ball but Smith, Gopal and co. think that it has hit his pad first. Let's seewhat the replays have to say.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Loopy delivery around middle, Shankar works this one towards the mid-wicket region for one.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle, Shankar works this to the long on region for a single. Just the six runs off this one.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up ball around off, Pandey drives this to wide of long off for another single.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Floated around off, Shankar drives this one to the long off region for a single.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Flighted on middle, Shankar looks to defend but it goes off the splice of the bat towards the cover region.
7.2 overs (2 Runs) Loopy ball around middle, Shankar tucks this to the deep square leg region to collect a couple on this occasion.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter around middle, Pandey pulls this off his back foot towards the deep mid-wicket region for a single.
Leg spin from both ends as Rahul Tewatia is into the attack.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Flighted on middle, Shankar blocks this one out watchfully. Hyderabad require 93 runs in 78 balls.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Loopy around middle, Pandey works this one to the long on region for another single.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Short ball around leg, Shankar sweeps this one to the short fine leg region for one.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Short ball outside off, Pandey cuts this one to the point region for a single.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter outside off, Shankar works this one to the off side for a single.
6.1 overs (0 Run) On off, Shankar blocks this one out.
Bowling change. Spin into the attack for the first time in the evening. Shreys Gopal is introduced into the attack.
5.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Pandey, you beauty! What shot hitting it has been from him so far! A good end to the Powerplay for Hyderabad. This is Pandey's fourth six of the innings. On a full length around off, Pandey lofts this one over the long on fence for a maximum. Hyderabad are at 58/2 at the end of the Powerplay.
5.5 overs (0 Run) On a full length around off, Pandey works this to the mid on region.
5.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Crunched! Pandey is on a roll! Sweet timing on this one! Back of a length ball around off, Pandey pulls this one over the mid-wicket fence and it crosses the fence for a biggie. Some good shots on show here by Pandey.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not from the middle of the bat but the intent is visible from Pandey! Back of a length ball around off, Pandey slams this one back past the bowler's head and it runs away to the fence.
5.2 overs (1 Run) A slower short length delivery around off, Shankar hops and taps this to the short third man fielder. A single taken.
5.1 overs (0 Run) On a good length around off, Shankar taps this one to the cover region.
