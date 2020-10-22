Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Right then! Rajasthan have ended their innings with 154 on board. Hyderabad have a task on their hands without the calming presence of Kane Williamson. Will Warner and co. chase this down or do Archer and co. have something else planned in store for us? Join us for the chase in a bit.
Jason Holder is caught down for a chat. Holder says that it is good to get a game and it has been a long time since he played in this league and is pleased with how he bowled. Tells he was trying to think ahead of the batters and not be too predictable. Says he tried to think as a batter and feels it is a decent total. Tells the pitch was a bit slow to begin with but feels dew has started to come in.
With the ball, Hyderabad started off well. They got rid of Uthappa in the Powerplay and he was looking good opening the innings for Rajasthan. Jason Holder was the pick of the lot playing in his first game this season. He picked up three wickets and broke the Samson-Stokes partnership as he sent Samson back to the pavilion. Shankar and Rashid were good with the ball too as they each scalped a wicket and were economical. Natarajan was on the expensive side today, but he bowled well in the final over except the last ball as that was a six. They could have bowled better in some phases and made sure that they do not let Rajasthan cross the 150-run mark but overall it was a good performance.
Rajasthan started off with the bat and were unfortunate to lose Uthappa in the Powerplay. He was looking good and he was run out. Stokes and Samson did well to stitch a good 56-run partnership to add some runs to the board. It was then, that Samson and Stokes were sent back to the hut. Stokes looked very uncomfortable out in the middle tonight. Some small contributions from Parag, Steven Smith and Jofra Archer in the end has seen them past the 150-run mark.
David Warner will be the happier skipper heading into the pavilion. This has been a very solid performance with the ball by Hyderabad. They were right on the money right from the get-go. They have been clinical and have done well to restrict Rajasthan to a score of 154. It is the lowest total by any side batting first on this ground in this year's tournament.
19.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Archer finishes it in style! Gets his side to over 150 with that biggie! Natarajan misses his yorker and serves a full toss outside off. Archer does not hit it as well as we have seen him do this season but hits it well enough to send it over the ropes straight down the ground. RAJASTHAN FINISH WITH 154/6!
19.5 overs (0 Run) Smart bowling. He sees Archer move inside his stumps so he bowls a full ball wide outside off. Archer looks to scoop but misses.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Another good ball. It is full and outside off, Tewatia canot free his arms and ends up milking it to long on for one.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Good ball. Very full outside off, Tewatia moves inside his stumps and looks to lay on the on side but it is too full to do so. He ends up guiding it to mid off.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Full toss on middle, Archer hits it to short extra cover for one. Archer is unhappy with himself as he thinks he should have got more of it.
19.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Pressure on Natarajan. He bowls a wild delivery which is well outside off. Too far away from the tramline.
19.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Made it look easy but it was not. Natarajan looks for a yorker but bowls a full toss on middle. Archer scoops it over short fine leg and gets a boundary.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Just a single this time. Full on off, Archer plays it to mid off and gets a single.
18.5 overs (2 Runs) Direct hit intially and Archer would have gone but he misses which allowed Archer to get two. Full on off, Archer hits it to short extra cover and calls for a quick run. The fielder there misses his shy at the bowler's end. The backup behind is in the deep which allows Archer to get the second as well.
18.4 overs (2 Runs) On the pads, Archer flicks it through square leg and gets two.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Very full outside off, Tewatia squeezes it through covers for one.
Jofra Archer walks out with his blade for Rajasthan.
18.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Fumble...fumble..fumble... TAKEN! Smart bowling from Holder. He bangs it in short outside off as he sees Parag charge down the track. The young Rajasthan batter looks to smack it over long off but it comes off the toe end of the bat. It goes high in the air and behind mid off. Warner, who is back peddling, looks to take the catch with his fingers pointing upwards. It hits his palms then pops out, he juggles again and again to take it in the third attempt all whilst falling backwards.
18.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A pacy ball which is full but just down the leg side. Parag moves away from it. Wided by the umpire.
Rahul Tewatia is the new batter in for Rajasthan.
18.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Straight into the hands of Manish Pandey. Very full outside off, it is in the slot but Smith cannot get under it. He looks to clear long on but ends up hitting it straight to the man there. Manish Pandey, one of the best fielders in India, is never going to miss that and he takes a dolly.
Who will Warner trust to bowl the penultimate over of the innings? Jason Holder, it is. 3-0-26-1 are his figures.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Yorker to end the over! It s on middle and off, Parag jams it out. 16 off the over. The most expensive one of the evening so far.
17.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Unlucky for Natarajan. Parag will take it with both hands. Very full around off, Parag opens the face of the bat. The ball does not go as fine as he wanted it to go but he still managed to chip it over backward point for a boundary.
17.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a hit from Parag! Magnificent shot. Natarajan misses his yorker and bowls an over pitched delivery outside off. Parag smashes it over extra cover for an 88m biggie.
17.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Incredible shot and a much needed one as well for Rajasthan. A welcome boundary for Rajasthan. Nothing wrong with the delivery, it is an attempted yorker. Parag premeditates his shot and lifts it over short fine leg for a boundary.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Smith being served a Natarajan yorker. It is on middle and off, Smith jams it towards point and gets one.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Parag swings but still cannot find the fence. Rajasthan going nowhere in the last 8 overs. Full around off, Parag swings but mistimes and squeeze it to backward point for one.
T Natarajan is back on. His figures so far read 2-0-17-0. Can he scalp a wicket for Hyderabad?
16.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Parag turns it to the leg side and keeps the strike. Just 5 off the over and Sandeep Sharma finishes with 0/31 from his 4.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Full around off, Smith milks it through cover-point for another run.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller on middle, Riyan tucks it to long on for one.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Appeal but nothing from the umpire. Sandeep Sharma is not too keen and neither is the skipper of Hyderabad. On the pads, Parag looks to tickle it down the leg side but it clips his pad and goes to Bairstow. Jonny appeals but cannot convince the umpire to raise his finger.
16.2 overs (2 Runs) Good running! On the pads, Parag flicks it through mid-wicket and gets two as Manish Pandey comes running in and gets to the ball.
16.1 overs (0 Run) On off, Parag plays it to mid off.
Sandeep Sharma is back into the attack. His figures so far are 3-0-26-0.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Good ball to end the over. Just 8 off it and also the big wicket of Jos Buttler. The last ball is very full around off, Smith drives it but straight to mid off.
15.5 overs (2 Runs) Fuller on off, Smith drives it wide of sweeper cover and gets two.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Parag is off the mark. On off, Parag taps it to cover and takes a run.
Who will walk out now to bat for Rajasthan? It is Riyan Parag.
DRINKS! Hyderabad have seemed to turn the tide in their favor in the past couple overs. They have removed some dangerous batters in the ranks of Rajasthan such as Samson, Stokes and Buttler. Rajasthan still have Steven Smith out in the middle and they will be hoping that their skipper could stay out in the middle and help Rajasthan finish strong. Hyderabad will be looking to remove Smith. An interesting segment of play coming up.
15.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Very good catch from Nadeem. Buttler departs cheaply and Rajasthan are in a state of bother here. Smart bowling from Shankar and Warner's gamble to give him third over works. Buttler comes down the track, Shankar sees that so he bowls it wide of off and does not give Buttler much pace to work with. Jos stretches and looks to hit it. He does so uppishly towards point. Nadeem is the man there, he dives in front to take a very good catch inches above the ground.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Follows the boundary with a single towards cover-point.
15.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good start to the over for Rajasthan! Short ball on off, Smith picks his spot and pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
