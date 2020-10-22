Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle, Shankar flicks it to deep square leg and keeps the strike.
14.5 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Shankar defends it.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Pandey strokes it to cover for a run.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted on off, Shankar plays it long on and rotates the strike. 100-run stand up for these two batters out in the middle. This could be the match winning partnership for Hyderabad.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Short on middle, Pandey punches it to long on for a single.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Poor ball from Tewatia. Down the leg side, Shankar tickles it to fine leg for one.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Loopy leg spinner on off, Pandey defends it to the left of the bowler. Shreyas Gopal goes after it and stops it himself. Hyderabad going along this chase nicely in the 3rd gear. 42 needed off the remaining 6 overs.
13.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Shankar tickles it to deep square leg and gets to the other end.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Short on off, Pandey punches it with ease to long on and rotates the strike.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Shankar chips it over extra cover for one. 44 needed in 39!
13.2 overs (0 Run) Short around off, Shankar punches it to mid on.
13.1 overs (2 Runs) Floated on off, Shankar tickles it towards backward square leg. Fanastic running by the two batters as they take two. Superb from Shankar.
Shreyas Gopal is back on.
12.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a night Pandey is having! What a clean strike this was! Pandey ends the over on a good note! Loopy around off, Pandey dances down the track and lofts this one down the ground for a biggie. 47 needed in 42 balls.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Short ball around leg, Shankar tucks this to the deep square leg region for a single.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter on middle, Pandey dances down the track and works this to the long on region for a single.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball around off, Shankar drives this one towards the long off region for one.
12.2 overs (0 Run) On off, Shankar blocks this one out.
12.1 overs (2 Runs) IN THE AIR..SAFE! Shankar looking towards the cover region boundary! Floated around off, Shankar lofts this one over the extra cover region and it lands safe before the fielder can clean this up. The batters collect two runs.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball around leg, Shankar flicks this to the deep square leg region for a single. The batters think about the second but they settle for the single. Good over by Archer.
11.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This has been called a wide as this is a short ball around middle, Shankar lets it be. The umpire calls this as a wide.
11.5 overs (0 Run) This is a bouncer on middle, Shankar sways away and lets it be.
11.4 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! 3rd dot ball in a row. Pressure building on Shankar. Back of a length ball outside off, Shankar looks to cut this one but he connects his bat with only thin air.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Short of a good length ball around off, Shankar looks to work this to the off side but it comes off the inside edge and rolls to the leg side.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Short of a good length ball around off, Shankar pushes this to the point fielder.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball around off, Pandey taps this to the cover-point region and the batters run across for the single.
Steven Smith knows he eeds to break this stand so he has called his fierce strike bowler back into the attack. Jofra Archer is on for his 3rd over.
10.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another one! Just what Shankar needed to settle! Flighted around off, Shankar lofts this one over the cover region for another boundary. 61 required in 54 balls.
10.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beautiful! Shankar seems to be getting into the groove! Loopy ball around off, Shankar lofts this one over the cover region and it crosses the fence on a bounce for a boundary.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Pandey pushes this one to the off side to collect a single.
10.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A great effort in the deep by Stokes but it goes by him! Floated around off, Pandey dances down the track and powers this to the long on fence where Stokes dives but cannot stop this one.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted around off, Shankar taps this to the point region and the batters scamper through for the single.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Loopy on middle, Pandey pushes this to the long off region for one.
