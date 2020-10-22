Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (2 Runs) Wrong 'un to end the over. It is on middle and off, Buttler turns it with the spin towards mid-wicket and gets a brace to safely negotiate Rashid Khan. Excellent day at the office once again for Rashid. He finishes with 1/20 from his 4!
14.5 overs (1 Run) Around the pads, SS turns it to the on side for one.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Another wonderful googly. Almost got the better of Steven Smith. Rashid gives this one a bit more air on off. Smith looks to slog it over mid-wicket but misreads the googly. Luckily for the Rajasthan skipper, he gets an inside edge onto the pads. Lucky that the ball did not go onto hit the stump.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Short and spinning in. Smith moves away and punches it but straight to short extra cover.
14.2 overs (2 Runs) Floated on off, Smith plays a sluggish slog sweep wide of deep mid-wicket for a brace.
14.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Buttler tickles it to mid-wicket for one.
13.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Uppish but away from Rashid Khan. Floated on off, Smith drives it uppishly through point. Rashid Khan there dives but it is away from him and the ball goes away to the fence.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Another single. Good over so far from Nadeem. Just 5 so far. Can Nadeem end well? This ball is stroked to long on for a single.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Short outside off, Smith punches it with the spin towards deep point and rotates the strike.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Buttler milks it to long off for another single.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Short and spinning away from Nadeem. Smith chops it towards cover for a run.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Short on off, Buttler punches it to long off for one.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Bowled around leg, Buttler flicks this to the square leg region for a single.
12.5 overs (0 Run) On off, Buttler blocks this one out.
12.4 overs (2 Runs) A couple this time around. Short ball on middle, Buttler tucks this to the square leg region for a couple.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Googly around off, Buttler defends this one out.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter delivery around off, Smith works this to the long on region for a single.
Who walks out into the middle for Rajasthan? It is Steven Smith.
12.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! It is Ben Stokes who has been struggling tonight who has to depart. He has been very uncomfortable out in the middle and he is walking back now. It is Rashid Khan who has struck. Two wickets in quick succession for Hyderabad. Loopy ball around off, Stokes looks to play at that but misses and it hits his pads and goes onto disturb the stumps.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Appeal but turned down by the umpire. Short ball very close to the body, down the leg side. Buttler looks to pull but seems like he misses. There is a bit of noise as Bairstow appeals. The umpire though is unmoved and Hyderabad do not review it.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Buttler defends it to begin his innings.
Who will walk out at number 4? Will it be the skipper, Steven Smith or the impressive Jos Buttler? It is the Englishman who joins his struggling international teammate out in the middle.
11.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Holder has the last laugh. Superb comeback ball from the West Indies Test skipper. He steams in and rolls his finger on this one. It is the off cutter bowled into the surface. It pitches on middle and off and spins into Samson. He makes room as he goes away from the stumps and looks to punch it through on the off side. He misses and the ball hits the top of middle and leg.
11.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That was going into the empty stands as soon as Samson hit it. Short but not short enough to trouble Samson. He gets on his back foot and pulls it beautifully for a biggie over mid-wicket. Just the second of the innings so far.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Very full and wide outside off, Stokes guides it to third man for one.
11.1 overs (2 Runs) In the air but no one in the deep. Full around off, Stokes lifts it over mid off but once again does not time it. All he had to do was go over and away from mid off and he did that. Gets two.
Jason Holder is back.
10.6 overs (0 Run) A swipe across the line by Samson. It is a fullish ball pitching around leg and going away with the angle. Sanju looks to heave it across the line but misses and gets hit on the backpad. There is an appeal from the Men in Orange and Black but an optimistic one. The umpire though is not keen. Looked to be going down leg. Warner might have felt the same so no review or even a discussion about it from the Australian.
10.5 overs (1 Run) This time Stokes nudges it through point for one.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Stokes continues his try but is unable to get it away. Good length ball on off, it is slow. Stokes punches it but not off the middle and straight to Shankar.
10.3 overs (2 Runs) Good running! On the pads, Stokes flicks it with soft hands towards mid-wicket. Garg has to come running in from the deep. The batters see that the fielder has to cover the distance and take the oppurtunity to get two.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Stokes punches it but finds short extra cover.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Shankar starts with a slower ball outside off. Stokes is all over the place at the moment. He looks to scoop but misses. That is the thing about this game. When you are in form, these shots connect and travel the distance but when not in form, nothing goes anywhere.
