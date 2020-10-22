Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end the over as Pandey blocks this back towards Stokes. Another good over for Hyderabad. 13 off this one.
4.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Pandey is making a huge statement! He is attacking Stokes! This is on a shorter length around off and middle, Pandey pulls this one hard and it goes over towards the deep mid-wicket region for another biggie.
4.4 overs (0 Run) On middle, Pandey nudges this to the leg side.
4.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Pandey sends this one for a biggie! Not the best delivery by Stokes and Pandey does not miss out! On a good length around middle, Pandey flicks this one over the deep square leg region for a biggie.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Another full length delivery around off, Shankar taps this to the point region and the batters run across for the single.
4.1 overs (0 Run) On a fullish length around off, Shankar works this to the mid on region.
So what will Smith do now? Does he keep Archer on or change? Smith brings on Archer's international colleague, Ben Stokes.
3.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end the over as Pandey pushes this one to the cover region. A good over for Hyderabad. 11 runs off this one.
3.5 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length ball outside off, Pandey plays this one to the deep cover region and Buttler runs to his right and does well to stop this one. The batters collect a couple.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length delivery around off, Pandey pushes this one to the fielder at mid on.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Short of a good length ball outside off, Pandey works this to the man at mid off.
3.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Pandey! Width offered and Pandey obliges! Back of a length ball outside off, Pandey punches this through the cover region again to find the fence.
3.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slapped! Tyagi gives a gift and Pandey says thank you very much! Back of a length ball outside off, Pandey slaps this through cover-point to bag a boundary.
3.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Starts off with a short ball down the leg side, Pandey looks to flick but misses. Wided.
2.6 overs (0 Run) End of another superb Archer over. This has been a treat to watch so far. Length ball on off, Shankar defends it with a dead bat to get through the dangerous over of Archer.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length delivery around the body, Shankar keeps it out.
Who will walk out at number 4? Vijay Shankar is the new man in.
2.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Right through the gates of bat and pad. Archer is up and running in celebrations. Archer is bowling missiles here and Hyderabad batters are struggling to negotiate with the Rajasthan speedster. Archer steams in and bowls a length ball pitching around off. It is bowled at pace and the last thing you want to see with vicious pace is an inswinger. Archer does that too with the ball. Bairstow looks to drive it with his usual tendency to leave a gap between bat and pad. The problem that has been his undoing in England's Test side comes back to haunt him in the shortest format. The ball comes back in and goes right between his bat and pad to disturb the middle stump. Both the vital openers back in the dug out for Hyderabad and the 2016 champions are in big trouble here.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Direct hit and Pandey might have joined his skipper in the dug out. Length ball on middle and leg, Pandey moves away from his stump and pushes it to the left of mid off. He calls for a quick single. Uthappa gets to the ball quickly but rather than an underarm throw he goes for the overarm hit and misses it. It is a wild throw and lucky that it does not hurt Archer.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off, Pandey defends it.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Manish Pandey keeps it out.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, Bairstow cuts but finds the point fielder.
1.5 overs (0 Run) A slower one outside off, it comes off his inside edge and hits him on the body.
1.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side, Bairstow lets it be. Wided.
1.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Top edge but Hyderabad won't care! Short and on middle, Bairstow looks to pull this one but it comes off his top edge and it goes to the third man region for a biggie.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, Bairstow cuts but finds the man at point.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, moving away, Bairstow looks to pull this one towards the mid-wicket region but he misses.
1.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Brilliant shot! Outside off and Bairstow creams this one through the cover region to find the fence.
0.6 over (0 Run) Superb first over from Archer. Just an edgy boundary and also the big wicket of the Hyderabad skipper. Good length ball on off, Pandey keeps it out.
0.5 over (0 Run) Short ball on middle, Pandey moves away and lets it be.
Manish Pandey walks out at number 3!
0.4 over (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Archer continues to be Warner's arch nemesis. What a fantastic delivery! What a catch from Stokes and what captaincy from Smith! This was the battle everyone was looking for and it has lasted just 4 deliveries. Warner cannot find a way to get better of Archer. Just the start Rajasthan wanted. Nightmare for Hyderabad. Archer hits the deck hard around off, Warner looks to defend but this time gets a big, fat outside edge. Smith keeps the second slip in place. Stokes there dives to his left and takes a superb catch to send the Hyderabad skipper packing.
0.3 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Just over first slip! Warner is lucky on this occasion! Shorter ball outside off, it takes the outside edge and goes past Tewatia at first slip but it goes over him and it races away to the fence at third man.
0.2 over (0 Run) Another jaffa! Awayswinger again by Archer. This one starts on middle and then nips away from Warner. Warner stays back and tries to block it but is beaten.
0.1 over (0 Run) Beauty to begin with! Archer steams in and hits the deck hard around off. Warner looks to defend but the ball shapes away from the southpaw and beats the edge of his bat.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.1 overs, Sunrisers Hyderabad, chasing a target of 155, are 41/2. The live updates of Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2020. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2020 today match, ball by ball commentary, Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live score, Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2020 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.