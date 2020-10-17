Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Sent into the crowd, if there were one, at this time. Shorter ball on the stumps, Kohli goes back and pulls this over deep mid-wicket for a soaring biggie.
9.5 overs (2 Runs) Another couple. Flatter ball on the stumps, tucked to square leg for a couple.
9.4 overs (2 Runs) Edgy there! The legbreak, a flatter one around off, Kohli looks to cut but gets an inside edge. Luckily, it goes past his stumps towards fine leg and a couple is taken.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Flat on the stumps, Padikkal tucks it to deep square leg. He wants two but the skipper is content with the single.
9.2 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side around off, Kohli comes down the track and drives it past the diving mid off fielder for a run.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball on middle and leg, tapped to the leg side for a single.
DRINKS! An interesting passage of play this. Kohli is content with knocking the balls around, while Padikkal is lashing out at the loose balls on offer. Rajasthan have kept a good tight lid on the scoring rate, dismissing a dangerous-looking Finch. With the required rate at close to 10.5, it is time for these two to get going as Bangalore have good batting depth. Cannot afford the required rate to keep ballooning. Shreyas Gopal is back in the attack now.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to end an action-packed over! Flatter and just outside off, pushed towards the cover fielder for nothing. 113 runs needed from 66 balls for Bangalore.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Just short! Oh, dear! Tewatia is not pleased and the skipper either from the effort of the fielder. Tossed up and around middle this time, Padikkal goes for the slog sweep this time but gets a top edge. The ball balloons high in the air. Uthappa from fine leg start a bit late and fails to get under the ball. He dives forward to take but misses.
8.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Action replay, again! Read the first two balls, exactly what happened. Wide outside off, Padikkal lets it be.
8.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Another one! Flat and wide outside off, Padikkal lets it be again. Wided again.
8.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Tewatia wants to stay away from the firing line. He bowls it wide outside off but it is way too wide. Padikkal lets it be. Wided.
8.4 overs (2 Runs) Flatter and outside off, Padikkal strokes it wide of the long off fielder for a couple.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Just a single off the Free Hit! A high full toss but Kohli swings too hard and mistimes it towards deep mid-wicket. Just a run.
8.3 overs (2 Runs) Fires it wide outside off, Padikkal reaches out and strokes it down to long off. A single taken. And the hooter buzzes. What does that indicate? Tewatia has overstepped. Free Hit time.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Two dots! Same shot attempted again. Full and outside off, Padikkal looks to slog sweep but fails to connect.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Padikkal looks to slog sweep but the ball keeps low. He misses.
7.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end. Length ball on top of the stumps, Kohli comes down the track and looks to cut but misses it. Change of pace did the trick as it was slower than the last one.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Late call to play....Padikkal survives. Kohli wants one, hesitation, but gets one in the end. Slow short ball, Padikkal initially looked to leave it but wants to play later on. The ball takes the top edge and lobs uppishly but falls safely ahead of short third man. Kohli wants one, Padikkal hesitates initially but then they run the one in the end.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven to long off for a run.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Padikkal works this on the off side for a single.
7.2 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Length ball outside off, Padikkal hangs his bat outside the line. The ball whizzes past his outside edge.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Fullish on middle and leg, Kohli comes down and lofts this over short mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
6.6 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side outside off, Padikkal cuts but finds point.
6.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, clipped to the leg side for a single.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Comes down the track, Padikkal, lifts the fullish ball uppishly over covers, towards extra cover. Takes one.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball on the leg pole, Kohli rocks back and hits it towards fine leg. Takes a single.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Full and around off and middle, knocked towards backward point.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Flat and outside off, tapped on the off side for a single.
Rahul Tewatia to bowl his first over.
5.6 overs (2 Runs) Two to end the Powerplay! Shortish and just around off, Kolhi once again comes out of his crease, makes room and forces it through the covers. Takes easy two. 47/1 at the end the Powerplay. 131 needed in 84 balls.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Third dot in the over! Around off on a good length, Kohli pushes it towards the cover fielder.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! He finds the fence this time. Brilliant shot from Kohli. Jumps out of his crease, meets the ball on the full and uses his powerful wrists to flick it to the deep mid-wicket fence.
5.3 overs (0 Run) One more dot! Shortish and around off, Kohli looks to run it down to third man for a run but he finds the fielder, at short third man.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle, tucked towards mid-wicket.
5.1 overs (2 Runs) Just a mere push and it almost went to the fence. Good length ball just outside off, Kohli jumps out of his crease and forces it through backward point. Archer gives it a chase and keeps it down to a couple.
