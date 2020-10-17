Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
A daunting task awaits Bangalore now. They do have the batting depth but a task awaits them as Rajasthan would fancy taking the honours after that exceptional batting performance.
Before the chase, Robin Uthappa is up for a chat. Says that it has been a while, 2 years since he opened the batting. Very happy to get the team off to a good start, he says. Adds that because of that start, the team managed to get to this good total. States that after getting to a good start, the key was building partnerships in the middle, which in turn would set the platform for a good total. Uthappa says that they were aiming for something around 180 and they would take this total happily.
Bangalore lost the plot after having taken a series of wickets at the start - Stokes, Uthappa and Samson. They could not contain the 5th wicket partnership and their bowlers were targetted all over the park. Udana was the one who bore the brunt of it. Morris was exceptional, 4/26 from his 4 overs. Chahal got two but was a touch expensive. A tough day for the Bangalore bowlers overall.
Buttler fell but Smith stayed on, got to a good half ton, before falling in the end. Tewatia also chipped in with a handy cameo and saw Rajasthan past 175, which is a very good total to defend, given how the tracks are progressively slowing.
Ben Stokes opened alongside Uthappa for Rajasthan. That move paid good dividends as Uthappa was stroking fluently. Stokes however was struggling and fell towards the end of the Powerplay, for 15. Samson then came in, smashed a massive biggie off Chahal. But then, he and Uthappa fell in quick succession. Uthappa departed after a good 41 off 22 balls. Then the skipper and Buttler strung an important 58-run partnership for the 5th wicket.
Bangalore finish the last over well, containing the damage that could have been meted out. Overall though, Rajasthan have done exceedingly well. To get to close to 180 after a string of wickets fell at the start is truly outstanding. Their bowlers have a good deal to defend now.
19.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! THREE REDS! Excellent way to end the innings. Just 4 off the last over. A yorker on middle, Archer looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pad, right in front of the stumps. The ball rolls towards the leg side and they take go for a run. However, as Morris appeals, the finger is raised. Archer reviews it. Replays roll in and it confirms that the on-field call is the correct one. Morris ends with a 4-fer. Rajasthan end with 177/6.
Review time, on the last ball! Archer has opted for a review against the on-field LBW decision. What does technology have to say? UltraEdge says nothing on the bat, big gap between bat and ball. THREE REDS on the Ball Tracker. On-field decision stays.
19.5 overs (2 Runs) A couple! Low full toss outside off, Archer looks to slam it over long off but fails to connect. It goes to mid off. Before the fielder from long off can get to the ball, they scamper back for the second.
19.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Tries to bowl a wide length ball inside the tramline. Archer reaches out fails to connect. Wided by the umpire.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Another dot! This is turning out to be a superb over. A slower good length ball outside off, Archer swings hard but connects only with thin air.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Full toss around off, flicked down to deep mid-wicket for just a run.
Jofra Archer walks out to the middle now.
19.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Brilliant take from Ahmed. Stunning catch and that is the end of Smith's fine knock. Morris bowls it short and wide outside off, Smith reaches out and slices it high in the air towards deep point. Ahmed there, runs to his right, judges it to perfection and takes it superbly, just near the ropes. The umpires want to confirm if it is a clean catch. Replays confirm it is.
Has that been taken cleanly? The umpires are having a look. Looks a stunner to the naked eye. What do the replays say? OUT, it reads on the big scoreboard.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Dot to begin the last over. Full and wide outside off, Smith looks to drive but the ball takes the inner half and goes back to the bowler.
Who will bowl the last over? Chris Morris it is. 3-0-22-2 for him. Excellent. Can he finish it off well?
18.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top way to end the over! 15 off it. A full toss outside off, Tewatia shuffules to the off side and paddles it past the short fine leg fielder for a boundary. Not a good outing in this game for the Sri Lankan. 43 in his 3 overs.
18.5 overs (2 Runs) Two! Low full toss around off, Tewatia drills it down the ground. The long on fielder makes a fine sliding stop and relays the ball to the long off fielder.
18.4 overs (0 Run) DOT! Wide yorker outside off, Tewatia tries to paddle/ramp it past short fine leg but misses to get hit on the pad. He loses his balance in the process and they can't go for the run.
18.3 overs (2 Runs) Two now! Full toss, Tewatia strokes it firmly to deep point. The fielder there does well to stop it and a couple is sneaked in by Rajasthan.
18.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Nicely done! Tewatia gets into the action. A full toss outside off, Tewatia uses his wrists and just flicks it way over the deep square leg fence for a biggie.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Good start to the over for Bangalore! A full ball on middle, Smith can only dig it out to long on for a run.
Isuru Udana to bowl this third over. 2-0-28-0 so far.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Just a run off the Free Hit, again! But how many from the over? 17, a massive one for Rajasthan. Chahal bowls it short and wide, Smith looks to swipe it on the leg side but has to reach out. He mistimes it down to long on for a run.
17.6 overs (5 Runs) NO BALL AND FOUR! Oh dear, Chahal, what are you doing here? Second time he has overstepped in this over. Fullish ball, spinning away from Smith, outside off. Smith gets into position for another reverse sweep and hits it in front of square on the off side and gets a boundary.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Looks to reverse sweep one down the leg side, misses, Tewatia. So does the keeper. A bye sneaked in.
17.4 overs (1 Run) CAUGHT OFF A FREE HIT! Around off, Smith goes big over the leg side but ends up hitting it straight down the throat of Padikkal at deep mid-wicket. The catch is taken but it does not matter as it was a Free hit. The batters run a single.
17.4 overs (5 Runs) NO BALL AND FOUR! Chahal oversteps here. Bowls a full one around off, Smith hits it aerially over the bowler's head towards long on for a boundary. He gets to his half ton with that as well.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Full ball around middle, Tewatia is down the track. Looks to heave it on the leg side but ends up mistiming it through the carpet on the leg side. A single.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Smith taps the fuller ball towards long on and takes a single.
17.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Steven Smith at his very best. Full ball around off, Smith reverse sweeps it aerially over backward point for a boundary. 1,000 runs as skipper of Rajasthan for him, in the League.
Bowling Change. Yuzvendra Chahal to bowl out. 2/16 in his 3 overs so far.
16.6 overs (1 Run) A single to finish. Full and outside off, driven past cover-point for one.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, Smith drives but finds the man at wide mid off. He is not happy with himself for picking the fielder out.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Short ball, pulled to deep mid-wicket. Just the single though.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle and leg, Smith works it to Morris at long on and takes one.
16.2 overs (2 Runs) Overthrows and a couple. Fullish and nipping in towards off, Smith taps it to short third man and takes a quick single. The fielder flings a throw at the striker's end, it hits the stumps and deflects towards mid on and allows the batters to sneak in an extra run. The umpires want to check for the throw, to see if there was any chance for a run out. Replays are in and....Tewatia was well in.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Shortish ball around off, Tewatia pulls it through short mid-wicket and takes a single.
Navdeep Saini to bowl out! 3-0-24-0 from him so far. He would love to finish his spell with at least a wicket to his name.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Tewatia is up and running on the first ball. A length ball on the pads, he tucks it towards deep square leg and keeps the strike for the next over. 14 runs off the over but the massive wicket of Buttler off it.
15.5 overs (1 Run) On off, full, Smith hits it across the line and takes a single.
15.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nothing much Morris could do about that. Length ball outside off, Smith hangs his bat outside the line, gets a thick outside edge. It flies to the third man fence for a boundary.
DRINKS! Buttler falls, just when his side needed to motor on. He and Smith were rebuilding well and entering into the death overs, it was time to accelerate. Rajasthan would be a touch disappointed with that but Parag and Tewatia follow. So, there is no dearth of big hitters. But, it is important for Smith and his side to play out Morris and target the rest. How they go about factoring in that will be interesting. Let's see how it unfolds after drinks. Rahul Tewatia is the man who has stepped out to the middle now.
15.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Morris strikes again! Huge wicket for Bangalore. Buttler hasn't got going and Bangalore would be happy seeing him walk back. A good length ball outside off, Buttler sees room and looks to slam it over extra cover but ends up slicing it high in the air towards mid off. Saini settles under it and takes it easily. The change from Kohli works as he got Morris back in the attack to break the stand and the Protea has delivered for him.
15.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bouncer but the line is down the leg side. Buttler looks to pull but fails to connect. Wided.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Low full toss on the pads, flicked to the right side of Finch who is at deep square leg. Does well to get around the ball quickly and keep it down to a run.
15.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX!! Welcome back into the attack, Mr. Morris, says Smith. What a shot! A good length ball right in the slot of Smith. He slams it way over wide long on for a huge six. It looked to be six the moment it left the bat.
Match Reports
- Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the Indian Premier League 2020 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.0 overs, Rajasthan Royals are 177/6. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2020 today match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Everything related to Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live score. Do check for Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.