Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over! Good length and around off, Kohli pushes it towards covers and keeps the strike for the next over.
4.5 overs (1 Run) Quick single! Good length ball around off, he pushes it towards mid off and calls for the run. The skipper responds. The fielder there has a shy at the non-striker's end but he misses as Padikkal puts in a dive to make his crease.
4.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done! This is top class from the young Padikkal. Good length ball outside off, he waits for the ball to come to him and then just taps it past the diving short third man fielder. He fails to stop and it races away to the fence.
4.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Down the leg side and Tyagi gets the treatment it deserved. Short and down the leg side, Padikkal swivels and pulls it past the keeper and into the fine leg fence.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Good length ball just outside off, Padikkal looks to drive away from his body but is beaten for the inside edge.
4.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A length ball which goes way outside off. Padikkal lets it be. Wided.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball just outside off, Kohli knocks it on the off side and gets to the other end.
Kartik Tyagi is into the attack now.
3.6 overs (2 Runs) A couple to end the over. Full and on middle and leg, Padikkal sweeps it. The short fine leg fielder dives to his left and makes a half stop. Two taken. 5 runs and the wicket of the dangerous Finch off it.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Kohli is up and running on the first ball. Flatter and around middle, he tucks it towards square leg for a run.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Full and on the pads, flicked towards short fine leg for a run.
Virat Kohli walks out to bat now, at No. 3.
3.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Gopal strikes! Finch is out of here! It is that tossed up ball that gets Rajasthan the breakthrough. Gopal tosses it full and wide outside off, Finch looks to power it over long off but ends up getting a top edge. It balloons high in the air towards mid off. Uthappa there settles under it and takes it easily. Finch fails to convert his great start into the big innings.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Edgy run! Flighted and outside off, Padikkal looks to cut again but gets a thick outside edge. The ball goes to short third man for one.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Shortish and just around off, Padikkal cuts but finds the cover-point fielder.
2.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! No, it is Finch who finishes off in style! Good contest between Archer and Finch but you will have to say with these two biggies, it is Finch who takes the honours. Gets under the full ball outside off and lifts it over long off for a biggie. 13 off the 3rd over.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Three dots in a row! Good comeback so far, after that six, from Archer. Good length ball just outside off, Finch looks to punch it on the up but the ball shapes away this time and beats the outside edge. Can Archer finish it well?
2.4 overs (0 Run) Bangs it short and on middle and leg, Finch sits under it.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Excellent comeback delivery from Archer. Gets the ball to come back in from a good length, Finch is beaten for the inside edge.
2.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! NAILED! Finch has smoked it! He has picked the bones out of this one! A good length ball just around off, he picks the ball and launches it way over wide long on for a massive six, towards the longest part of the ground.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Edgy! Good length ball just outside off, Padikkal looks to force it on the off side but gets a thick inside edge. The ball goes past his stumps and to short fine leg. A single taken.
1.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, Padikkal once again works it towards deep mid-wicket for one. 5 from first over of Shreyas.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Skips down the track and looks to work it on the leg side but Gopal fires it on the pad. Finch misses to flick and is hit on the pad. The ball rolls towards the leg side and they take a leg bye.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up and around off, pushed back to the bowler.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Quicker one on the pads, Devdutt nudges it towards square leg and gets to the other end.
1.2 overs (0 Run) On off, punched towards covers for nothing.
1.1 overs (2 Runs) Excellent running! Flatter ball around middle, Padikkal clips it through square leg and scampers back for a couple.
Who will bowl from the other end? Shreyas Gopal it is.
0.6 over (2 Runs) A couple to end the over. A good length ball on middle, Finch tucks it through square leg. Finch wants two as he takes the first one really fast and completes the second easily.
0.6 over (1 Run) WIDE! Way down the leg side, Finch looks to flick but misses. Archer will have to bowl it again as the umpire wides it.
0.5 over (0 Run) Fullish and on off, blocked.
0.4 over (0 Run) A ripper for Finch first up. Back of a length ball around off, angled in. Finch looks to block but as it gets closer to the bat, the ball moves a hint to beat the outside edge.
0.3 over (1 Run) Shortish and just outside off, Padikkal waits for it and then dabs it down to third man for a single.
0.2 over (0 Run) Gets behind the line this time and blocks it back to the bowler.
We are back for the run chase! Both the umpires stride out to the middle. Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal are the openers for Bangalore. They need to do well if Bangalore are to romp home here. Jofra Archer with the ball first up for Rajasthan. Here we go...
0.1 over (0 Run) Archer is on the money! 145-plus is the speed on the first ball. It is full and wide outside off, Padikkal is late in getting his bat down as it goes past him to the keeper.
