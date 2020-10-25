Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
9.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fifty for Ben Stokes! His first this season and this has been a terrific innings. Can he take Rajasthan home? Flatter on middle, Stokes pulls and fins the gap between the deep mid-wicket region and the deep square leg region for a boundary. Good end to the over.
9.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Whacked! Moves to 49! This is the best of Ben Stokes we have seen this season. Full toss on middle, Stokes smashes it past the bowler and into the fence.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball on middle, Samson drives it to long off for a single.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Another full ball outside off, Stokes leaves it alone. De Kock fails to collect and the batters collect a bye.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Very full ball outside off, Stokes lets it go. Not given as a wide.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Floated outside off, Samson drives it to deep cover for a single.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on middle, Samson flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
8.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Back of a length and wide outside off, Samson leaves it alone. It is wided by the umpire.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Stokes pushes it through mid off for a single.
8.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Pollard bowls it down the leg side, Stokes leaves it alone.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Full ball outside off, Stokes looks to play the reverse sweep but misses it.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on middle, Samson flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
8.2 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length on middle, Samson flicks it through mid-wicket for a couple.
8.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is huge! Full delivery on off, Samson lofts it over long off for a biggie.
DRINKS! Ben Stokes has given Rajasthan a good start. They have lost two wickets but Stokes' counter-attack has given them a chance. Samson has joined him out in the middle and he has looked good so far. They have Jos Buttler still left and they will believe that they can chase this down. Mumbai, on the other hand, need wickets and if they get Stokes out early, then they would believe that they can make inroads.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle, Sanju sweeps it to deep mid-wicket and crosses over for a single.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter on off, Stokes works it wide of extra cover and takes a single.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Samson drives it to long on for a single.
7.3 overs (1 Run) On off, Stokes punches it to long off for a single.
7.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Ohh, wow! Stokes is in some mood tonight. Loopy ball on middle, Stokes reverse sweeps it to the deep point region for a boundary.
7.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! First six for Stokes in this tournament! It has come after 123 deliveries. Brilliant shot from Stokes. Loopy ball on middle, Stokes goes on his knees and then slogs it over the deep mid-wicket region for a maximum.
7.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side, Stokes looks to sweep but misses. Wided.
Rahul Chahar is into the attack.
6.6 overs (0 Run) On a length outside off, Samson pushes it to point.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Short ball around middle, Stokes pulls it to long on and takes a single.
6.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Good length ball outside off, Stokes dances down the track and looks to cut but misses. Wided.
6.4 overs (1 Run) On a length on off, Samson drives it to long off for a single.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Full ball outside off, Stokes drives it to deep cover for a single.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Stokes looks to cut but fails to get any bat on it.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on middle, Samson flicks it to the leg side for a single.
Kieron Pollard is on.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) TOP EDGE AND FOUR! Hardik Pandya tried hard but fails to get there! Tossed up on middle, Stokes sweeps it to the deep mid-wicket region. Hardik goes after it and dives forward but fails to get hands on it and the ball goes to the fence. Rajasthan are 55 for 2 at the end of the Powerplay. They need 141 in 14 overs.
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This time the reverse sweep works! Loopy ball on middle, Stokes goes on his knees and then reverse sweeps it to the third man region for a boundary.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Stokes missed out! This should have been punished! Full toss outside off, Stokes hammers it but finds cover.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Full ball outside off, Stokes drives but finds the cover fielder.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up outside off, Stokes looks to play the reverse sweep but misses.
5.1 overs (2 Runs) Floated on middle, Stokes flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a couple.
Krunal Pandya is on.
