Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Floated on middle, Kishan paddle sweeps it to the fine leg region for a boundary.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Yadav works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball on middle, Kishan works it to mid-wicket where a fumble allows the batters to take a single.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on the pads, Yadav sweeps it to fine leg for a single.
9.2 overs (1 Run) EDGY! Tossed up on off, Kishan looks to go over deep mid-wicket but gets a top edge. Luckily for him, it lands safely and a single, is taken.
9.1 overs (2 Runs) Short ball on middle, Kishan pulls it wide of the deep mid-wicket region and picks up a couple.
DRINKS! Despite losing de Kock in the first over, Mumbai have made a good start. Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan have played a good little innings and they are looking good. They need to keep doing the good work. Rajasthan, on the other hand, need to take wickets and pull things back as this partnership can take the game away from them.
DRINKS!
8.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shit that is! Yadav is making a move-on! Loopy ball on middle, Yadav hammers it over the bowler's head for a boundary.
8.5 overs (1 Run) On off, worked to long on for a single.
8.4 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Good effort from Tewatia but does not hold on! It was dying on him and was not easy. Tossed up ball outside off, Yadav heaves it towards deep cover. Tewatia runs ahead and then dives forward but does not hold on. A single taken.
8.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played from Suryakumar Yadav! Tossed up outside off, Yadav slashes it over the point fielder and picks up a boundary.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Kishan works it to long on for a single.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball outside off, Yadav drives it to deep cover for a single. .
7.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Yadav drives it to long off for a single.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Flighted ball on middle, Yadav looks to flick but gets a leading edge back to the bowler.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up outside off, Yadav drives but finds cover.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, Yadav plays it towards extra cover. It is uppish for a while but it falls short.
7.2 overs (2 Runs) Another couple! Floated outside off, Yadav drives it past the extra cover fielder and takes a couple.
7.1 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up outside off, Yadav lifts this over extra cover and picks up a couple before the fielder cuts it off.
Rahul Tewatia is on.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball on off, Yadav drives it to long off for a single.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Flighted outside off, Kishan drives it to long off and takes a single.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, Kishan punches it hard but finds the cover fielder.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and outside off, Kishan plays it to cover.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter on off, Yadav punches it to long on for a single.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter on the pads, Yadav looks to pull but misses. The keeper fails to collect and the ball goes to short fine leg.
Shreyas Gopal is into the attack.
5.6 overs (0 Run) End of the Powerplay! Good length ball on off, Kishan pushes it to point. Mumbai are 59 for 1 at the end of the Powerplay.
5.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is poor stuff from Rajpoot! Short ball on the pads, Kishan pulls it over the fine leg region for a maximum. 50-run partnership comes up between the two.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle, Kishan defends it back to the bowler.
5.3 overs (1 Run) On a length on middle, Yadav works it to mid on for a single.
5.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a way to bring up the team's 50! Brilliant cricket from Yadav! Good length ball on off, Yadav uses the bottom hand and then lifts it over the deep square leg region for a maximum.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on the pads, Kishan flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
