That's all from this game! What a performance from Rajasthan and they have ensured that they stay alive in this tournament. Mumbai, on the other hand, would not fret much as they have 3 games to go and they are a top side and can make a comeback after this demoralizing loss. On Monday, 26th October 2020, we see Kolkata go up against Punjab. The action will begin at 1800 local (1400 GMT). Join us for that. Until then, cheers and take care.
Ben Stokes, the MAN OF THE MATCH, says that it felt bittersweet to be honest. Adds that he would have preferred to be back in form 2-3 games ago. States that the training that he had before this game was the best he had since he came to the UAE. Goes onto say the pitch was coming onto the bat nicely and he did not find it difficult. Adds that they tried to put pressure on the bowlers who came onto bowl. Tells that it has been a difficult time for him and hopes that his performance gave some happiness at home.
Steven Smith, the Rajasthan skipper, says that he is very pleased with the performance and they talked about the experienced players to take the side home and Ben Stokes did just that. Says that Stokes took the game head on and he got into a nice groove in this game and played some good cricket shots. Tells that they did a lot of things right with the ball in the middle overs but the dropped catch proved costly as Hardik Pandya made them pay. Says that it is fortunate that they got over the line. Adds that they will take momentum going into the next game. Says that he is pleased with the guys.
Sanju Samson is there for a chat. He says that he kept on believing in himself and he worked on his game plan. Adds that it is amazing to bat with Stokes and he really enjoyed it. Goes onto say that they were not reacting to how much they needed but were looking to play at the merit of the ball and they wanted to be there till the end. Tells that he gave himself some time and he was looking for boundaries as well. Goes onto say that he reminded himself that he is a strong man and he is happy with his performance.
Kieron Pollard, the Mumbai skipper, says that Rajasthan batted really well and credits Stokes and Samson for their innings. Adds that they could have taken a couple more wickets at the start and the spinners did not find much purchase from the surface. Goes onto say that they still have few games to go and they will look to come out positively. Says that Hardik Pandya keeps on showing that how good a player he is and he continued to fight.
Earlier in the day, Hardik Pandya's 60 off just 21 balls helped Mumbai reach 195 after being in trouble in the middle overs. He was absolutely brilliant with the bat and he took the bowlers apart. No one had a clue as to how to bowl to him on this wicket and he made merry. Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav also contributed to the cause. Rajasthan bowlers were not upto the mark and it was only Gopal and Archer who did well while others faltered. But it proved to be not enough in the end as Ben Stokes came back to form with a roaring century and took Rajasthan home with 10 balls to spare.
Mumbai's bowling was not upto the mark in this game. They picked up early wickets but failed to put pressure on Stokes and Samson and they were punished. Trent Boult had an off day while the spinners did not get much purchase from the surface and they did not find their right lines and lengths. Pollard tried everything but nothing seemed to work against the likes of Ben Stokes and Sanju Samson. Overall, it was a disappointing performance from Mumbai and they will need to regroup ahead of their next game.
Rajasthan did not start well with the bat as they lost Uthappa early and Smith did not last long as well. There would have been alarm bells ringing as Stokes was not in good form coming into this game just like Samson but they proved everyone wrong as Stokes was magnificent as he reached his century and took Rajasthan home. It was just mesmerizing to watch as he took the bowlers apart. This is the Stokes that we all have come to know and Rajasthan would hope that he continues to perform like this in their upcoming games. The thing that would have pleased them would have been Sanju Samson. He gave himself time at the start and then found the boundaries at will. He gave able support to Stokes and they ended up on the winning side. Very rarely do you see such a big score chased down by Rajasthan without Jos Buttler being in the stick of the things.
Take a bow, Ben Stokes! Everyone knows what he is capable of and he has proved again that what a destructive player he is. He along with Sanju Samson has taken Rajasthan to a victory over Mumbai by 8 wickets and 10 balls to spare. That was one kind of dominance in the run chase. Steven Smith will be a happy man.
18.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! There's the game! What an innings! Full toss outside off, Stokes drives it through the extra cover region and picks up a boundary. RAJASTHAN WIN BY 8 WICKETS.
18.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! CENTURY FOR BEN STOKES! Stokes has arrived to the Indian T20 League. It took some time but he has arrived. What an innings from Ben Stokes. Everyone thought that he is struggling to open but he has proved everyone wrong. He gets there in style as well. Short ball on middle, Stokes hammers the slog over the deep mid-wicket region for a maximum.
James Pattinson to bowl the 19th over.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Short ball outside off, Samson looks to cut but misses. 10 required from 2 overs.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Short on the pads, Stokes pulls it to deep square leg and crosses over for a single.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Samson flicks it to short fine leg for a single.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Short ball around off, Stokes works it to long on for a single.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Full ball on off, Stokes plays it back to the bowler.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Samson plays it to long off for a single.
16.6 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! Everything Stokes touches is turning into gold! Short ball around middle, Stokes looks to pull but it takes the top edge and goes over the keeper's head for a boundary.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Short ball around middle, Stokes sways away from it.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, Samson drives it to deep cover for a single.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Stokes pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
16.2 overs (2 Runs) NOT OUT! Stokes was in! Good length ball outside off, Stokes cuts it through the point region and wants a couple. The fielder throws it to the keeper who whips the bails off. The third umpire is called for and the replays show that he is well in. Stokes is into the 90s.
An appeal for run out has been taken upstairs. Stokes is in though.
16.1 overs (2 Runs) Good length ball on the pads, Stokes flicks it to the deep square leg region and picks up a couple.
DRINKS! What a performance so far from Ben Stokes and Rajasthan so far. They have taken Rajasthan close to a victory and they should get there easily. This has been a thorough performance from these two. Stokes is nearing his century while Samson has played beautifully. Mumbai need a miracle if they need to win this game. Can they make a comeback?
15.6 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Stokes flicks it to the deep mid-wicket region and picks up a single.
15.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor bowling! This is really poor from Boult. Full ball on the pads, Stokes flicks it to the fine leg region for a boundary.
15.4 overs (2 Runs) Good length ball on middle, Stokes works it to long on and takes a couple.
15.3 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! Everything is going Rajasthan's way at the moment! Good length ball outside off, Stokes looks to cut but it takes the top edge and it goes past the short third man fielder for a boundary.
15.2 overs (2 Runs) Low full toss on the pads, Stokes flicks it in front of square on the leg side for a couple.
15.1 overs (2 Runs) Good length ball outside off, Stokes plays it over extra cover and picks up a couple before the fielder cuts it off.
