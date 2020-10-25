Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on off, Hardik drives it through covers for a run.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up ball on off, Pandya keeps it out.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Short ball outside off, Tiwary punches it through covers for a single.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Floated ball on off, Pandya pushes it through mid off for a single.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Loopy delivery on off, Tiwary pushes it towards point for a run.
14.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Powerful shot! Short delivery on off, Tiwary makes room and smashes it through covers for a boundary.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball outside off, Tiwary cuts it through cover-point for a single.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Flighted ball on off, Tiwary defends it to point.
13.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A much-needed boundary for Tiwary and Mumbai! Loopy ball on middle, Tiwary dances down the track and then heaves it to the deep mid-wicket region for a boundary.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on the pads, Saurabh plays it back to the bowler.
13.2 overs (1 Run) A run! Floated on off, Hardik looks to defend but it takes the edge and goes towards the off side for a single.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Low full toss on middle, Tiwary works it to mid-wicket for a single.
Hardik Pandya is the next batsman in.
12.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! What a ball from Shreyas Gopal! This is turning out to be an excellent passage of play for Rajasthan. 3 wickets in no time and it is the big wicket of Kieron Pollard. Gopal has struggled this season so far but has turned up when his side needed it the most. He bowls a googly on middle, Pollard looks to flick but misses and the ball goes onto hit the stumps. Look at the excitement from the Rajasthan players. They know how important this wicket is.
12.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, Pollard defends it back to the bowler.
12.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Just over Stokes at long off. 100 up for Rajasthan! Tossed up outside off, Pollard looks to go over long off but he does not time it well. Stokes jumps but it goes over his head for a maximum.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball on middle, Pollard defends it back to the bowler.
Kieron Pollard is the new man in.
12.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Good passage of play for Rajasthan! Two quick wickets and it is of the two set batsmen. First Kishan and now Yadav. Gopal tosses this one outside off, Yadav looks to go over long off but fails to time it well. Stokes settles himself under it at long off and takes a simple catch. Rajasthan are making a comeback in this game.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, played to the off side for a single.
Shreyas Gopal is back on.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball outside off, Tiwary punches it to deep cover for a single.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball on the pads, Tiwary looks to sweep but misses and gets hit on the pads.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball outside off, Yadav punches it to point where the fumble allows the batters to take a single.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball on off, Tiwary plays it to the point region for a single.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on the pads, Saurabh works it to mid-wicket.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Floated on middle, Tiwary plays it back to the bowler.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Tiwary pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Very full ball outside off, Tiwary looks to drive but misses.
Saurabh Tiwary is the new batsman in.
10.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! What a catch from Jofra Archer! That is absurd from Archer! Just terrific! Tyagi cannot believe it and neither can anybody. Short ball outside off, Kishan cuts it towards third man. Archer misjudges it at first and runs ahead but then sees the ball go behind. He jumps and plucks it out of thin air with his right hand. He balances himself well and manages to hold onto it.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Short ball around off, Kishan looks to pull but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Full ball outside off, Kishan pushes it to mid off.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Full ball on the middle and leg stump line, Yadav flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2020 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.2 overs, Mumbai Indians are 118/4. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2020 today match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians. Everything related to Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians live score. Do check for Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.