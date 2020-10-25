Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball on middle, Samson works it to mid on.
4.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short ball around leg, Samson ducks under it. Wided by the umpire.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on middle, Samson tucks it to mid-wicket. Stokes wants the single but is sent back. The fielder has a shy at the bowler's end but misses.
Sanju Samson is the next batsman in.
4.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! What a ball from James Pattinson. He gets his second wicket and it is the big one of Steven Smith. Pattinson dishes a good length ball on off, it angles in. Smith looks to drive but it takes the inside edge and goes onto hit the stumps. Big wicket for Mumbai. They are on top in this game now. 152 needed in 92 balls.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle, Smith looks to play the paddle but fails to make connection.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Very full ball on off, Stokes defends it towards mid on and takes a single.
4.1 overs (2 Runs) Good length ball on the pads, Stokes plays it over mid on and picks up a couple before the fielder cuts it off.
James Pattinson is back on.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Short ball around off, Smith sways away from it.
3.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a shot! Just terrific! Full ball on off, Smith shuffles across and then powers it over deep square leg for a biggie.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Short ball outside off, Stokes punches it towards the point region where the fielder makes a half-stop and the batters collect a single.
3.3 overs (1 Run) On a length on middle, Smith defends to mid on off the front foot for a single.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle, Smith defends it out.
3.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Brilliant shot from Smith! Good length ball outside off, Smith drives it through the extra cover region for a boundary.
2.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Make it 16 from the over! Fullish ball outside off, Stokes makes room and then drives it through the cover region for another boundary.
2.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Brilliantly played! Fullish ball on middle, Stokes plays it over the bowler's head for a boundary.
2.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Creamed! Shot! Low full toss on the pads, Stokes makes room and then drives it through the mid off region for a boundary.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Stokes defends it out to point.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor ball from Boult and Stokes punishes it. Good length ball on the pads, Stokes flicks it to the deep mid-wicket region for a boundary.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle, Stokes pushes it to mid on.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle, Smith flicks it to mid-wicket.
Steven Smith is the next batsman in.
1.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Uthappa plays two lovely shots but plays a poor shot and perishes. This is not what Rajasthan wanted when they are chasing a big score. Short ball around off, Uthappa looks to pull but fails to get it off the middle of the bat. It goes towards mid on where Pollard runs across and takes a simple catch.
1.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smashed! Good start from Rajasthan so far. Full ball outside off, Uthappa powers it past mid off for a boundary.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle, Uthappa flicks it to mid-wicket.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Full ball on middle, Uthappa plays it to mid on for a dot.
1.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played from Uthappa! First one of the innings! Short ball on middle, Uthappa pulls it to the deep mid-wicket region for a boundary.
James Pattinson to bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (1 Run) Full ball on middle, Uthappa flicks it wide of mid on for a single. Just 5 from the first over.
0.5 over (0 Run) Back of a length ball on middle, Uthappa defends it out onto the pitch.
0.4 over (0 Run) Fullish ball on middle, Uthappa plays it to mid on off the front foot.
0.3 over (0 Run) BEATEN! Lovely ball from Boult! Good length ball around off, Uthappa looks to defend but misses it altogether.
0.2 over (2 Runs) On a length on off, Uthappa plays it to point where the fielder fumbles and the batters take another couple of runs.
We are all set to begin the run chase! The Mumbai players walk out to the middle, followed by Robin Uthappa and Ben Stokes. Trent Boult will start with the ball.
0.1 over (2 Runs) Good length ball on middle, Uthappa flicks it through mid-wicket for a couple.
