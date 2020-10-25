Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Wide.
3.2 overs (1 Run) 1 run, that is just a mere push for a run.
3.1 overs (4 Runs) An appeal for LBW turned down! Rajpoot bowls a full ball on the pads, Kishan looks to flick but gets hit on the pads. There is an appeal for LBW but nothing from the umpire. Rajpoot wants Smith to take the review but Samson thinks that it is pitching outside leg and Smith goes with his keeper. The ball goes past the keeper and for four byes.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball on middle, Yadav blocks it to mid on.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball on off, Kishan guides it to third man for a single.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Short ball around off, Kishan sways away from it.
2.3 overs (0 Run) SWING AND A MISS! Full ball outside off, Kishan looks to hammer it to the leg side but misses.
Ishan Kishan seems to have hurt himself. He is limping around and the physio comes out. Let's hope that he is fine and can continue.
2.2 overs (0 Run) On a length on the pads, Kishan looks to flick but gets hit on the pads.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on middle, Kishan hops and defends it back to the bowler.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Slower ball on the pads, Kishan flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
1.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hammered! Kishan is in terrific form and he has started well again! Short ball on middle, Kishan pulls it to the deep mid-wicket region for a boundary.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Kishan pushes it to cover.
1.3 overs (0 Run) On a length on middle, Kishan defends it back to the bowler.
1.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Luck did not favour de Kock but has favoured Kishan! Good length ball outside off, Kishan looks to punch it but takes the inside edge and it goes past the keeper and into the fine leg fence.
1.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Strays in line this time! Good length ball down the leg side, Kishan looks to flick but misses. Wided.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Full ball outside off, Kishan pushes it to cover.
Ankit Rajpoot to bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (2 Runs) Suryakumar Yadav is off the mark! Full ball on middle, Yadav looks to flick but it takes the inside half of the bat and it goes towards deep square leg. A couple. 8 runs and a wicket from this over.
0.6 over (1 Run) WIDE! Short ball down the leg side, Yadav looks to pull but misses. Wided.
Suryakumar Yadav is the new batsman in.
0.5 over (0 Run) OUT! DRAGGED ON! What a comeback from Jofra Archer! Gets a wicket after being hit for a six off the previous ball. Just terrific stuff from Archer. He bowls a good length ball outside off, de Kock looks to cut but does not move his feet. It takes the inside edge and goes onto uproot the leg stump. Good start from Rajasthan.
0.4 over (6 Runs) SIX! This is a poor ball from Archer! You just cannot bowl there to Quinton de Kock. He will hit you all day long. Short ball on middle, de Kock rocks on his back foot and then pulls it over the deep mid-wicket region for a maximum.
0.3 over (0 Run) On a length on middle, de Kock nudges it to the mid-wicket region. Good start so far from Jofra Archer.
0.2 over (0 Run) Good length ball on middle, de Kock flicks it to mid-wicket.
0.1 over (1 Run) Good start from Jofra Archer! Bounce straightaway! Good length ball on off, bounced a little extra. Kishan looks to defend but it takes the outside edge and it goes towards third man for a single.
We are all set to begin! The Rajasthan players are in a huddle before they take their positions in the field. Ishan Kishan and Quinton de Kock are the openers for Mumbai. Jofra Archer will start with the ball for Rajasthan.
Quinton de Kock is there for a chat. He says that it is just about momentum which has helped him. Goes onto say that he does not find it difficult and he has played a lot of cricket now and he knows how he has to adapt. Says that this team always sets a high bar and sets a high standard and they go on with that. Adds that Rohit Sharma is doing really well and wishes him a speedy recovery.
Rajasthan (Unchanged playing XI) - Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (WK), Steven Smith (C), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi.
Mumbai (Playing XI) - Quinton de Kock (WK), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard (C), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson (IN FOR NATHAN COULTER-NILE), Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.
Steven Smith, the Rajasthan skipper, says that they are playing the same team as the last game. Feels it would've been better if he had a few more wins under their belt though. Hopes that things turn well for them in this game. Says that they have got 3 games and they will try to win all the games and see how things pan out.
Kieron Pollard, the Mumbai skipper, says that they will bat first. Informs that they have made one change as Nathan Coulter-Nile goes out for James Pattinson. Adds that they will look to bat and bat well and post a good score on the board. Says that the pitch is looking good and hopes that they can perform well with the bat.
Toss - Mumbai have won the toss and they have elected to bat first.
So, the big question! Will Rohit play this game? What about Rajasthan? Will they make any change to their side? On whose side the toss will land? We will find out these soon. Stay with us.
What would Rajasthan do? They have lost 7 of their 11 games and another defeat would mean that they won't have much breathing space. In their last encounter against Hyderabad, they were going well with the bat but failed to get going towards the end. They started well with the ball as both the openers were removed by Archer very early but after that, it was just one-way traffic. They had no response to the amazing batting of Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar as the duo handed them an 8-wicket defeat. Well, that's past now and Rajasthan would like to forget it and put on a collective performance to get past strong Mumbai.
Let's talk about Mumbai, the table-toppers first. Most important thing first! Will Rohit Sharma return for this game? They didn't miss him much in their last game though as Pollard led the team and they thumped Chennai. A 10-wicket victory for the champions against the defending champions. Bumrah and Boult were at their supreme best against the meek-looking Chennai batting. Rahul Chahar joined them with his spin and ripped Chennai apart. Chasing a small total, Ishan Kishan and Quinton de Kock went all-guns blazing and chased the total down in a jiffy. They will be eager to repeat that performance against Rajasthan too.
Hello and welcome to the game no. 45 of the Indian T20 League on this double header day! Mumbai taking on Rajasthan! Two teams playing completely opposite to each other. Mumbai are consistently putting up a fine show with both bat and ball to thump the opposition while Rajasthan have failed to find the consistency and momentum.
