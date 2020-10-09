Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Mix up but safe, in the end. Floated on middle, Samson taps it to short fine leg and sets off for the single without looking at his partner. Luckily, he does manage to catch a glimpse of Jaiswal who says no and Samson rushes back to the striker's end in time as the throw comes in.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, tapped to the leg side for a single.
9.4 overs (3 Runs) Good running. They take three. Shorter ball, Samson shuffles across and paddles it to fine leg. Takes two but Jaiswal wants three and Samson gets to the bowler's end. Excellent running.
9.3 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side, kept out to point.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Floated outside off, swept uppishly to deep square leg for one.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter on off, Samson drives it uppishly through point and gets to the other end.
Axar Patel into the attack now.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Shortish outside off, Samson jumps and taps it towards third man for one.
8.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, worked to fine leg for a single.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Shortish ball, Samson hops and looked to play it on the leg side. Misses and gets hit on the body. The ball falls to his left on the off side and they take a single.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball, tapped to point for a dot.
8.2 overs (0 Run) An appeal for LBW but not given. Definitely worth a shout. Good length ball around off, Samson looks to play at it but misses to get hit on the pads. An appeal follows but to no avail. Delhi do not take the review. Replays are in and it was pitching outside off stump. Good ball nonetheless, from Nortje.
DRINKS! Delhi have started really well in their defense of 184 as they have prized out the wickets of Jos Buttler and Steven Smith. Their bowlers have done well and they need to continue doing the good work. Rajasthan, on the other hand, need a big partnership with Jaiswal struggling so far and he needs to step it up. Sanju Samson is the next man in.
8.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! An excellent catch by Shimron Hetmyer in the deep. Smith likes that shot but this time it proves to be his undoing. Full ball around off, Smith flicks it uppishly towards deep mid-wicket. Shimron Hetmyer is in the deep but it does not go straight to him. It looks to be falling a bit short of him and hence he lunges forward and takes a good low catch. The umpires want to have a look. Replays roll in and after multiple examinations, the third umpire deems it as a clean catch. What a big blow for Rajasthan. They are 56/2. Need 129 in 71 balls.
The umpires want to have a look to see if the catch was taken fairly. Replays are in and.....yes, a fair catch.
Anrich Nortje is back on. 1-0-3-0 so far.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length around off, pulled to deep square leg for a single. 129 needed in 72 balls for Rajasthan.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Harshal takes the pace off and bowls a short slow ball. Smith sways away and looked to guide it late towards third man. Misses.
7.4 overs (1 Run) A quick single. Back of a length outside off, Yashasvi taps it towards short mid-wicket and takes one. Harshal gets there and looks to flick the ball to the non-striker's end but Jaiswal was in.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length delivery, driven through point for a single.
7.2 overs (2 Runs) Fullish ball on the stumps, Smith glances it to deep square leg and takes two.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Shortish ball on the stumps, worked to mid-wicket for a single.
6.6 overs (1 Run) A slight fumble from Ashwin and a single is sneaked in. Flatter ball around off, Smith goes back and taps it to the left of Ashwin. He goes there but fails to stop the ball on the first attempt, allowing a single to be taken.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, bunted down towards long on for a single.
6.4 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side outside off, punched towards cover-point for a single.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Smith taps the flatter ball to the leg side and takes a single.
6.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bowl short and he will punish you. Shorter ball, Smith pulls it and bisects the fielders at deep mid-wicket and long on and bags a boundary.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Floated around off, worked back to the bowler.
6.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Slips one down the leg side, Smith lets it be, wide called.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle, Yashasvi looked to tuck it on the leg side but misses to get hit on the pads. End of the Powerplay and a good one for Delhi. Rajasthan are 41/1 at the end of 6 overs. 144 in 84 balls needed still.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball, dabbed to point for a dot.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Misfield and a single. Shortish ball outside off, Smith drives it to Stoinis at cover-point off the back foot. Stoinis fumbles a touch and a single is pinched in.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Shortish ball, Jaiswal looks to pull but mistimes it towards short fine leg for a single.
5.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That should ease the nerves for the young man, Jaiswal. Good length ball around off, Jaiswal heaves it over mid-wicket for a maximum.
5.1 overs (0 Run) An off cutter to start proceedings for him. Jaiswal looks to guide it to third man. Gets a nick but it keeps very low and goes on the bounce to Pant.
