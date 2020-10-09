Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Edgy!
9.5 overs (1 Run) Hetmyer works the flatter ball through covers and takes a single to get off the mark.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Stoinis drives this to long off and takes a single.
9.3 overs (6 Runs) Six! Up, up and away! Floated ball around off, Stoinis whacks it over long off for a biggie.
Shimron Hetmyer walks out to the middle now.
9.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Again, confusion between the two Delhi batters. What is happening here? Floated around off and middle, Stoinis tucks it towards mid on. Pant does not look at Stoinis. He takes off, Stoinis then shouts a loud no. But it is all too late. The substitute fielder throws the ball at the bowler's end and Tewatia whips the bails off. Pant is a goner.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Short and wide from Tewatia, cut to deep point for a single. Both the spinners are dragging back their length here.
8.6 overs (1 Run) A single to finish as the shorter ball is worked through covers for one. Keeping it short throughout, Gopal.
8.5 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side, bunted down to long on for one.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Brilliant fielding from Gopal. Shorter ball outside off, Stoinis pushes it to the left of Gopal. The bowler dives and intercepts that.
8.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Up, up and away! Full ball outside off, the opportunity to free the arms. Stoinis does so and powers this over wide long off.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller, outside off, driven to cover.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Confusion again, for Delhi! Shorter ball on middle and leg, Stoinis tucks it towards Yashasvi at mid on. He looked for a single, Pant responded. Some dilly-dallying and they decide just about rightly to not take one.
DRINKS! Not the start Delhi would have hoped for, especially in Sharjah. The big hitters, Shaw and their skipper, Iyer, have been sent back to the hut with minimal damage. However, Pant and Stoinis are dangerous bludgeoners as well. For now, they would look to play carefully, cashing in on the loose deliveries. Once set, it will be bang bang, especially, they are not going to miss out at Sharjah.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Around off, short, dabbed to mid on for a single.
7.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Slips one down the leg side, Stoinis lets it be. Wided.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Leading edge there. Flatter and around middle and leg, Stoinis looked to work that on the leg side but gets a leading edge to Smith at cover. 3 dots in a row now.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Stoinis works this to the man at short mid-wicket for a dot.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Almost a chop on! Rajasthan almost had another wicket. Flat ball, outside off, Pant looks to cut but gets a bottom edge. It goes through though, safely past the stumps and the keeper and a single is pinched in.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Shortish, outside off, just within the guideline. Pant lets it be thinking it would be wided but it was not to be.
7.1 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side outside off, eased through covers for a single.
Spin from both ends. Rahul Tewatia into the attack now.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Short ball again, Stoinis pulls but this time straight to mid-wicket. A single to finish. 15 off Gopal's first over.
6.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Not good bowling from Gopal, going short again. Marcus goes back and pulls this over mid-wicket. It was a flat six.
6.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! He is a strong man, Stoinis. Flatter ball, he rocks back just like in the first ball. This time though, he powers it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Flat and well outside off, Gopal gets away there. Pant cuts but finds deep extra cover. Just the single.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Floated outside off, Stoinis leans and pushes it through covers for a single.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter on middle, Stoinis rocks back and flicks it to mid-wicket.
Spin time now as Shreyas Gopal has been introduced into the attack. Stoinis is a shaky starter against spin.
5.6 overs (1 Run) On a length outside off, Stoinis pushes it to the off side for a single. Delhi are 51 for 3 at the end of the Powerplay.
Marcus Stoinis makes his way out to the middle.
5.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! What an excellent piece of fielding! Shreyas Iyer will rue it as he was in good form and will be disappointed. This though is brilliant work from Yashasvi Jaiswal! He was involved in a catch earlier on and now is into the thick of things with a run out. Good length ball on off, Iyer pushes it wide of the cover fielder. Iyer takes off for a single but then sees Jaiswal has dived to make the stop. Iyer turns back while Jaiswal has a shy at the keeper's end. He hits and the third umpire is called for. The replays roll in and they show that Iyer was out of his crease by a big margin. This is a terrific start from Rajasthan.
A run out appeal has been taken upstairs! It looks like Shreyas Iyer has to go and the replays show that he is out of his crease! Brilliant piece of work.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Full ball outside off, Pant plays it to deep point for a single.
5.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Too high! Short ball around middle, Pant ducks under it. Wided.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Full ball on middle, Iyer flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beautiful shot from Shreyas Iyer! Quality shot! Back of a length ball outside off, Iyer drives it through covers for a boundary.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Full ball on off, Iyer pushes it to cover.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2020 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.1 overs, Delhi Capitals are 88/4. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2020 today match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals. Everything related to Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals live score. Do check for Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.