The chase will be interesting as Delhi would still back themselves, knowing the quality and depth in their bowling. They know Mumbai restricted Hyderabad to under 180 at Sharjah earlier and would look to take a leaf out of that. Smith though would favour a win as this is familiar hunting ground for Rajasthan. Stay tuned for a cracker of a chase...
Rahul Tewatia is in for a chat. He says that when he saw the pitch, he realized that he needed to vary the pace and mix up the lines and lengths. Adds that he was just planning to not give much time to the batters and push the ball towards the batters. Says that Hetmyer's catch was an important one and for a minute, he misjudged that but is pleased to take it in the end. States that the target is chaseable.
Rajasthan bowlers would be very happy with their performance. Archer was the pick of the bowlers as usual, 3/24 in his 4 overs. Kartik, Tye and Tewatia got 1 apiece. Tye though went for plenty in his maiden outing this season. The spinners bowled well. They kept it short and did not toss up much, knowing pretty well they could be hammered in this short ground. Overall, a very disciplined effort from Smith's men with the ball and in the field as well, effecting brilliant run outs.
Hetmyer got going and it looked like Delhi could count on him today. He did bat well but got out after an excellent 45 off 24. Normally a great knock, but today his team needed more. Axar Patel made a good cameo towards the end but Delhi would be disappointed with the way they have gone about.
How you start matters and that proved to the case in the end. Three dangerous batters - Shaw, Dhawan and Iyer were contained without much damage conceded. 3 wickets down at the end of the Powerplay and quite unlike Delhi. But then Pant and Stoinis were in the middle. Fireworks expected naturally. Pant however fell cheaply. Stoinis was looking dangerous but departed after making 39 off 30.
Brilliant finish for Rajasthan. They sent Delhi in to bat and have curtailed them to well under 200. A minor scare towards the end, especially as Tye's last over leaked 22 runs. But in the end, Rajasthan would feel very happy on the restriction.
19.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to finish! Excellent from Jofra Archer! Good length ball outside off, Ashwin looks to cut but misses. DELHI FINISH ON 184 FOR 8.
19.5 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Rabada digs it out to point and takes a single.
19.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Archer gets his third! He has been brilliant in this game! This is a brilliant last over so far! Good length ball on middle, Patel looks to heave it to the leg side but gets a top edge towards the deep mid-wicket region where Tewatia takes a good catch.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Yorker on middle, Rabada heaves it to the leg side for a single.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Excellent ball from Archer! Very full outside off, Rabada fails to dig it out as it goes to the keeper.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Yorker on off, Harshal pushes it to the off side for a single.
Kagiso Rabada is in now.
18.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Thinnest of edges back to the keeper and Axar Patel has to go after playing a fine cameo. Good length ball outside off, Patel looks to drive but gets a faint edge back to Buttler who makes no mistake. End of a tough day at the office for Andrew Tye.
18.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Brilliant, just brilliant from Axar Patel! These runs are hurting Rajasthan! Short ball around off, Patel rocks on his back foot and pulls it to the deep-wicket region for a boundary.
18.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Wow, that is some hit! Excellent batting from Axar Patel! Full on middle, Axar thrashes it over the bowler's head for a biggie.
18.4 overs (5 Runs) FIVE NO BALLS! What are you doing Tye? Cannot bowl these at this stage! Full toss way over the waist! Axar looks to heave but misses. Buttler fails to collect and the ball races to the fence. A Free Hit will follow.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Just short! Low full toss on off, Harshal lifts it towards long off where the fielder collects it on the bounce. Only a single.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Short ball on off, Axar pulls it to long on for a single.
18.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Very full outside off, Axar looks to drive but misses. Wide signalled though.
18.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot from Axar Patel! Fuller ball on middle, Axar hammers it over the bowler's head for a boundary. Delhi need more of these.
Andrew Tye will bowl the 19th over.
17.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good end to the over for Delhi! Fullish ball outside off, Harshal lifts it over extra cover for a boundary.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Short ball around middle, Harshal ducks under it.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Direct hit would have got Axar! Full on off, Axar drives it to mid off and takes off. Smith has a shy at the bowler's end but it hits the bowler's hand. Axar made his way in and a single is added to the total.
17.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side, Axar looks to flick but misses. Wided.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Harshal would have been a goner! Very full ball outside off, Patel digs it out to point and takes off for a single. The fielder has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. Harshal Patel was out if he had hit.
17.2 overs (2 Runs) Very full ball outside off, Patel drives it through extra cover for a couple.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Full ball on off, Patel pushes it to the off side for a single.
Axar Patel is the next man in. Jofra Archer is back on.
16.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Tyagi has the last laugh! This is a good catch from Rahul Tewatia! Good judgement! Full ball on middle, Hetmyer heaves it to long on but does not have the required distance on it. Tewatia there times his jump to perfection and takes a very good catch. End of a good innings from Shimron Hetmyer.
16.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Hetmyer is finding the maximums now! He is putting on a show now! Full outside off, Hetmyer launches it over the deep mid-wicket region for a biggie.
16.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Hammered! Full ball on off, Hetmyer lifts it over long off for a maximum. Much-needed maximum for Delhi!
16.3 overs (1 Run) OVERTHROWS! Low full toss outside off, Patel drives it to point. Patel wants the single but is sent back. The fielder throws a direct hit at the keeper's end. An overthrow taken as the ball goes to the deep on the leg side.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Very full on off, Patel drives but finds the mid off fielder. A dot ball.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Hits the pads! Very full ball on the pads, Hetmyer looks to heave it to the deep mid-wicket region but misses and gets hit on the pads. A leg bye taken as the ball goes to the off side.
15.6 overs (1 Run) A good ball to finish from Tye! Yorker outside off, Shimron digs it out to the off side for a single.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Very full on the pads, Harshal flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Fullish ball outside off, Hetmyer plays it to deep point for a single.
15.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Hammered! 10 off the last two balls! Full ball outside off, Hetmyer powers it over extra cover for a biggie.
15.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good, strong blow from Hetmyer! Baseball-style shot from Hetmyer! Short ball around off, Hetmyer waits for it and then pulls it towards the long on region for a boundary.
15.1 overs (0 Run) SWING AND A MISS! Nice start from Tye! Good length ball outside off, Hetmyer looks to swing it away but fails to get any bat on it.
