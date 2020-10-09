Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! Full on the pads, Hetmyer looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. The ball rolls to the leg side and a leg bye is taken.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Very full outside off, Hetmyer looks to dig it out but misses.
14.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Absolutely brilliant from Hetmyer! Short ball around the pads, Hetmyer pulls it over fine leg for a maximum.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball on off, Patel guides it to third man for a single.
14.2 overs (2 Runs) Full ball outside off, Harshal drives it through extra cover and picks up a couple before the fielder cuts it off.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Slower ball on the pads, Hetmyer tucks it to deep square leg for a single.
Kartik Tyagi is back in the attack. 2-0-12-0 so far.
DRINKS! Delhi are at Nelson, 111/5 at the end of 14 overs. They have quite a task to put up a good total now. This is Sharjah and anything below 200 would be scorned upon. They have only Axar Patel next and it is imperative that they start lashing out, while also playing watchfully, for the next couple of overs and then unleash completely. Let's see how they go about.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Harshal Patel blocks it back to the bowler.
13.5 overs (2 Runs) Outside off, Harshal looked to work that towards third man. Gets it uppishly and to the left of backward point. It goes through the backward point fielder for a couple.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Full on off, blocked.
Who will walk out to bat now? Harshal Patel it is.
13.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! This is a soft dismissal. There have been plenty of soft dismissals in this game so far. Flatter one outside off, pitches and spins away further. Stoinis cuts, had he left it would have probably been a wide. But cannot blame him, it is that stage where you go after the balls. He goes after it. However he gets it uppishly and only as far as the Rajasthan skipper, Smith, at cover-point.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, flat, cut to deep point for a single.
13.1 overs (1 Run) An appeal for LBW but Stoinis was too far down the pitch. Floated around off and middle, Stoinis comes down the track and looks to defend. But misses to get hit on the pads. An appeal follows but to no avail. The ball goes behind the keeper and a leg bye is taken.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Good ball to finish. Very full and almost in the blockhole around off, jammed out to square leg for a single.
12.5 overs (2 Runs) Full and outside off, driven to the right of sweeper cover for a couple.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Fullish on the stumps, Shimron looked to defend but the ball lobs uppishly off the outer half and goes to Smith at cover. A single is pinched in.
12.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is what Hetmyer can do. Shortish ball on middle and leg, Hetmyer uses the pace and pulls it effortlessly over deep square leg.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length outside off, guided to third man for a single.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off on a length, left alone.
Andrew Tye is back in the attack. 1-0-8-0 so far.
11.6 overs (1 Run) A single and just the 4 runs off the over. Flatter ball, Stoinis looked to work that on the off side. It comes off the bottom edge and goes past a diving Tewatia. A single taken.
11.5 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side, outside off, pulled to Lomror at mid-wicket for a single.
11.4 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side, outside off, bunted down to long off for a single.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Same line, same length, same shot. A misfield at point this time and a single is sneaked in.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter again, cuts again, this time finds Steven Smith at cover-point.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball outside off, Shimron cuts but finds point.
10.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to finish. Full and around off, blocked back. Good end to the over from Tyagi.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Slow, short ball from Tyagi, Hetmyer pulls. Does not get the timing right again. It goes uppishly to square leg for a single.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length delivery, worked past the bowler for a single.
10.3 overs (1 Run) In the air...but safe. Delhi are struggling against the short balls here. Short delivery, Hetmyer pulls but manages to get a top edge. It falls safely to the right of Buttler and a single is pinched in again.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Catch it is the shout....but it falls safe. Short ball, Stoinis pulls it towards mid-wicket. It falls well short of Lomror there and a single is stolen.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Shimron Hetmyer works this to square leg. Wants two but just the single as these are shorter boundaries.
