Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to finish. Well bowled Ashwin. Flatter ball, Smith goes back and drives but finds cover-point.
4.5 overs (1 Run) This is worked to the leg side for a single.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter ball, cuts but finds point.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter, outside off, Jaiswal rocks back and looks to cut but misses.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, Smith goes back and nudges it to the leg side for one.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Full on off, driven through mid off for a single.
3.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A boundary to finish now. Short ball, Smith sort of sways away and yet offers a pull. Gets it to the fine leg fence. What an unorthodox shot!
3.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Just over Dhawan at square leg. Pitched up full around off, Smith flicks it uppishly and over Dhawan at deep square leg for a maximum. Dhawan jumped to try to get a hold of it but it went through.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Fullish on off, tapped towards mid on. Smith lets out a no for the single.
3.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Back of a length ball down the leg side, Smith goes for his traditional flick but misses.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Finally gets the single, Jaiswal. Taps the good length ball to third man and takes a single.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Yashasvi Jaiswal drives but finds mid off. 2 off 10 balls for him.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Edgy single. Length ball outside off, Smith looks to defend but it comes off the outer half and goes to the off side for a single.
3.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Slips one down the leg side. Wide called.
Change of ends for Rabada.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Jaiswal is struggling a bit here. Flighted outside off, he taps this towards cover for a dot.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Floated on middle, kept out towards square leg.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Flighted around off, bunted down to long on. Smith is off the mark with a single.
Who will walk out to bat now? Steven Smith it is.
2.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! What a catch! Shikhar Dhawan it is. Ashwin floats this around off, Buttler looked to go big over square leg. However he gets it a bit low in the height. Dhawan the man at square leg, dives to his right and pulls out a thriller. What a fantastic catch! 170 needed in 105 balls for Rajasthan.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Floated around middle, knocked towards mid-wicket for a single.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Buttler goes back and punches this on the off side for a single.
Ravichandran Aswin into the attack now. It will be interesting to see how Buttler plays against Ashwin.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Back of a length and outside off, Yashasvi looked to play at it but misses completely.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Bouncer this time, Yashasvi ducks under it. 1 for the over, says the umpire, on the short ball.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on top of the stumps, Jaiswal taps that to point.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball to the left-hander as well, outside off. Yashasvi looks to cut but misses.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Another length ball, Buttler hops again, this time to guide it to mid on. Gets to the other end.
1.1 overs (2 Runs) Length ball on the stumps, Buttler jumps and tucks that to Shaw at square leg for a couple.
Who will bowl from the other end? Anrich Nortje it is.
0.6 over (1 Run) Full around off, Buttler drives to the right of Stoinis at mid off. Stoinis dives to his right and intercepts that but the batters take a quick single.
0.5 over (4 Runs) FOUR! 8 runs for Buttler already. Fullish ball on off, Buttler plays it nicely through the ground towards backward square leg. The fielder there dives but it goes through him and into the ropes.
0.4 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Bowl there at your own risk, Rabada. Too easy for Buttler. Full and down the leg side, Buttler helps it on its way to the fine leg fence.
0.3 over (0 Run) Edgy there! Full ball on off and middle, Buttler looks to defend but the ball comes off the outer half and goes to point.
0.2 over (1 Run) Back of a length outside off, Jaiswal dabs it back onto the track. It deflects further towards short third man. A single is taken.
We are back for the chase! The Delhi players make their way out to the middle, followed by Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal! Kagiso Rabada will start with the ball for Delhi. Here we go...
0.1 over (0 Run) Starts off with a short ball outside off, Yashasvi sways away from it.
