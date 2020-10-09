Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) Short ball around middle, Pant ducks under it. Excellent over from Jofra Archer. Just 5 from the over and a wicket.
4.5 overs (0 Run) On off, defended out onto the pitch.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Fullish ball on off, Pant defends it to cover.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Iyer defends it to the off side for a single.
4.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Archer has the last laugh and this is a super, super catch from the speedster. Shaw will be disappointed with that as he was looking good and he needed to make use of the opportunity. He got dropped earlier but not this time. Short ball from Archer, Shaw looks to pull but gets a top edge and it goes way up in the air towards square leg. Archer calls for it and then tumbles to take a very good catch. Rajasthan have taken two in the Powerplay. Rishabh Pant is the next man in.
4.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulled away nicely! Short ball around middle, Shaw gets into position quickly and then pulls it to the deep mid-wicket region for a boundary.
Jofra Archer is back on. 1-0-6-1 are his figures so far.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball, dabbed to Tewatia at point.
3.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A wide bouncer outside off, Iyer looked to go after it but misses. Wide called.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Bouncer, outside off, Iyer sways away from it.
3.4 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! He is bowling outside off because of the protection available on the off side but not sure if it is going as per the plan. Fullish, outside off, Iyer throws the kitchen sink at it. It comes off a thick outside edge and goes over short third man for a boundary.
3.3 overs (2 Runs) Good shot but just a couple. Fullish and outside off, Iyer thrashes it through covers. Lomror, at sweeper cover, runs to his right and collects it. A couple taken.
3.2 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Lovely seam position from Kartik. Bowls a length delivery outside off, Shreyas looked to guide it towards third man but fails to make connection.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Full ball on middle, flicked to mid-wicket.
2.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That's adding insult to injury! What a response from Shaw! Good length ball on middle, Shaw smacks it over the bowler's head for a maximum.
2.5 overs (2 Runs) DROPPED! Kartik Tyagi overruns it and a chance goes begging! Badly misjudged by the youngster! Short ball on middle, Shaw looks to pull but gets a top edge which goes towards fine leg. Tyagi runs across but overruns it and he fails to hold on. Poor fielding. Two taken.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball on off, Iyer pushes it to cover for a single.
2.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Iyer makes use of the Free Hit! Short ball around middle, Iyer rocks on his back foot and then pulls it to the deep mid-wicket region for another boundary.
2.3 overs (5 Runs) NO BALL AND FOUR! This was not a bad delivery but excellent batting from Iyer. Back of a length ball outside off, Iyer makes room and then cuts it through cover-point for a boundary. A Free Hit will follow.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Iyer got back in time! Good length ball on off, Iyer taps it to cover and takes off for a single. Shaw is not interested and sends him back. The fielder has a shy at the stumps at the keeper's end but misses. Iyer would have been in though.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle, Iyer defends it back to the bowler.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Bouncer around off, Shaw looks to play at it but misses.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball on middle, Iyer flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Excellent delivery first up to Iyer! Bouncer around off, Iyer watches it carefully and sways away from it.
Shreyas Iyer is the next man in.
1.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! There's the first wicket for Jofra Archer in the Powerplay this season! This was not a wicket-taking delivery but he won't mind as Dhawan gifts his wicket away. Shikhar Dhawan has not got going in this tournament and he fails yet again.Good length ball on the pads, Dhawan flicks but it is uppish and goes straight to Yashasvi Jaiswal at mid-wicket. Good start from Jofra Archer.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball on off, Shaw defends it to the point region and crosses over for a single.
1.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a way to welcome Jofra Archer! Archer is under pressure straightaway! Fullish ball outside off, Shaw lunges forward and creams the drive through the covers for a boundary.
Jofra Archer will bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Good end to the first over for Delhi! Poor ball from Varun Aaron! Slower ball onto the pads, Dhawan flicks it towards the deep square leg region for a boundary.
0.5 over (1 Run) Short ball around the pads, Shaw looks to pull but it takes the gloves and lobs to deep square leg for a single.
0.4 over (1 Run) Dhawan is off the mark! Good length ball outside off, Dhawan guides it to third man for a single.
0.3 over (0 Run) Good length ball on the pads, Dhawan looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads.
0.2 over (1 Run) Shaw is underway in a streaky manner! Full ball on the pads, Shaw looks to flick but gets a leading edge which goes over the bowler and past the mid on fielder. Only a single.
0.1 over (0 Run) Aaron starts with a good length ball on off, Shaw defends it to point off the front foot.
All set to begin then! The umpires make their way out to the middle. The Rajasthan players are in a huddle and then take their respective positions on the field. Right hand, left hand opening combination for Delhi, Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan. Varun Aaron who is playing his first game in this edition with the ball first up. 3..2..1...Let's play...
Rajasthan (Playing XI) - Jos Buttler (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Steven Smith (C), Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Andrew Tye (IN PLACE OF TOM CURRAN), Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron (IN PLACE OF ANKIT RAJPOOT), Kartik Tyagi.
Delhi (Unchanged Playing XI) - Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.
Shreyas Iyer, the Delhi skipper, says that there will be a little bit of turn but this is Sharjah and anything can happen. Adds that they are playing the same team. States that all the players are looking to cement their places in the team. Goes onto say both batting and bowling are working for them.
Steven Smith, the Rajasthan skipper, says that they will bowl first. Adds that all the games here have been high-scoring. States that this is a good pitch and hopes that they chase the score down. Goes onto say that they have not been good in the Powerplay. Says that they need to bat better in the Powerplay! Informs they are making 2 changes as Ankit Rajpoot and Tom Curran go out for Varun Aaron and Andrew Tye.
There is some movement in the Rajasthan camp as Andrew Tye has received his cap from Jofra Archer. We can confirm one change then for Rajasthan.
TOSS - Rajasthan win the toss and they have elected to field first.
Pitch report - Michael Slater is there for the pitch report. He is joined by Kevin Pietersen. Kevin says that the pitch has not changed much and it is hard and flat. Adds that the batters should back themselves. Slater says that the bowlers should look to take pace off the ball. Slater says that they have got a big, big game ahead.
Just 60 minutes before the mega-action kicks off in Sharjah. Yes, we say mega-action not just because of the shorter dimensions as stressed upon earlier, but also because of the batting firepower present in both sides. Delhi and Rajasthan both pack a punch and the ground only aids their batters further. For the bowlers, well, good luck is all we can say. But don't be worried, take a cue from how Mumbai curtailed Hyderabad earlier.
Rajasthan will be worried, especially if they bat first. They have some terrible woes with their bowling with no one barring Jofra Archer putting his hand up. Not the same so for Delhi. They are a confident bunch and they will be positive that they can do well. But given a choice, they will prefer chasing!
Smile. You are in Sharjah. This is the general quote given to people who visit that place. Batsmen will definitely smile. But can the same be said about the bowlers? Flat pitch. Small ground dimensions. Powerful batsmen with destructive willows. How can you smile? But you, as a viewer can. Because we are at a venue where the ball will fly multiple times beyond the boundary. Hello and a warm welcome to game 23 of the Indian T20 League, 2020 between Rajasthan and Delhi.
Axar Patel might be dropped for this game and since Amit Mishra is not available, Ishant Sharma might be thrown into the mix. Rabada and Nortje have been in supreme form and will look to continue the same. Delhi look like the team to beat in this tournament and it will be a big mental boost for Rajasthan if they beat this team. An exciting clash awaits.
Delhi, on the other hand, are completely contrasting to their counterparts as they have been in fine form winning 4 out of their 5 games. The batting looks in terrific shape, with everyone chipping in. Their bowling might be shuffled a bit though, as this game is taking place in Sharjah, a batsman's paradise.
Rajasthan's bowling has not seemed to click, with the exception of Jofra Archer. They will need to make some more changes to find their best eleven. May be, get Andrew Tye in for this game, in place of Tom Curran, who has not been at his best this season. While that might affect the batting a touch, it is worth a go on a batsman's paradise, right?
