The Indian Premier League (IPL) is still months away but the banter is already in full swing, with teams throwing some sly digs at each other. Sharing a picture of a Jofra Archer bouncer that New Zealand captain Kane Williamson barely ducks away from during the second New Zealand vs England Test match, Rajasthan Royals tweeted "Too close for comfort, Kane?" It definitely was a close call, with Williamson down on his knees and bending backwards with the ball just inches away from his grill.

SunRisers Hyderabad were prompt in standing up for their skipper: "Bend it like Kane", playing on the popular phrase about the former Manchester United winger who was famous for curving in free-kicks and crosses.

Bend it like Kane — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) December 3, 2019

This was not the first time the two teams have been caught up in a battle of wits on social media.

After David Warner scored his triple-century against Pakistan, Rajasthan Royals had a little dig at the SunRisers Hyderabad twitter admin.

Jofra Archer has built a reputation for bowling fiery bouncers that have often left batsmen defenceless and on the floor. In the Ashes series earlier this year, Archer sprayed Steve Smith with a series of short deliveries, eventually knocking him on his helmet, leading to Test cricket's first ever concussion substitute.

Williamson, however, was not troubled by the bouncer and went on to score his 21st Test century as the rain-hit match ended in a draw.

With the draw, New Zealand registered a 1-0 series win.

Archer joined the Rajasthan Royals in 2018 and has impressed in the pink jersey in his two years with the team.

In the 2018 edition of the IPL, Archer took 15 wickets in 11 matches while in 2019, he claimed 11 scalps in as many matches.

Archer has been retained by Rajasthan Royals for the upcoming season of the IPL.