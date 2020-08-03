Aiming to give final touches to their IPL 2020 preparations, the Rajasthan Royals players participated in an intra-squad match. The players were divided into two teams led by Robin Uthappa and Sanju Samson. While it was just a warm-up match, players replicated the same intensity as they would in an IPL match. Batting first, Uthappa's side posted 204/6, thanks to a quick-fire half-centuries form Manan Vohra (56 off 27) and Rahul Tewatia (59 off 32). For Team Sanju, fast bowler Ankit Rajpoot picked up 2/29 in his four overs, while 2020 Under-19 World Cup star Kartik Tyagi returned figures of 1/29.

Chasing the huge target, Yashasvi Jaiswal, bought in for a whopping Rs 2.40 crore in last year's auction, impressed during the match scoring a quick-fire 37 off just 22 balls.

After his departure, captain Sanju Samson led from the front and scored an attractive half-century smashing 55 off 34 balls, while Anuj Rawat supported him well from the other end and scored 57 off 45 balls.

However, they couldn't help their side cross the finish line, falling short of the target by two runs.

The match served its purpose of providing players with a match-like situation ahead of the IPL 2020 and test their match-fitness, especially when they are returning from a long lay-off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rajasthan Royals are currently without their star players like Steve Smith and Jos Buttler, who are both part of the ongoing ODI series between England and Australia, while their star all-rounder Ben Stokes is in New Zealand to be with his ailing father.

After a terrible last season where they finished 7th, the Rajasthan-based franchise would want to perform to their full potential and qualify for the play-offs.

Rajasthan Royals, who won the inaugural edition in 2008, will start their campaign against three-time champions Chennai Super Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on September 22.