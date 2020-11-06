Jasprit Bumrah won the man-of-the-match award for his stunning performance against Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 to help Mumbai Indians reach the final. The India pacer took four wickets for 14 runs in his four overs as MI crushed DC by 57 runs, after setting them a 201-run target. In the process, Bumrah dismissed DC's highest scorer Shikhar Dhawan for a duck and later an on-song Marcus Stoinis to break a key partnership. He also took a double-wicket maiden, in the process.

Social media erupted in praise of Bumrah after his heroics helped MI seal a final berth.

"Quality fast bowling by @Jaspritbumrah93 and @trent_boult.Superb execution of using the seam position, be it angled seam or upright seam. They have managed it beautifully so far," tweeted legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar.

"That Bumrah yorker to Dhawan was of the highest calibre," tweeted former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop.

"Something about the consistency of @mipaltan takes them yet to another ipl final ! Man of the hour @Jaspritbumrah93 some great aggression to get the batsman out great to watch !" former India and MI all-rounder Yuvraj Singh wrote.

The International Cricket Council and Indian Premier League also tweeted about his stunning bowling efforts.

An outstanding spell of bowling by Jasprit Bumrah to send Mumbai Indians through to the final of #IPL2020



Where does he rank among the best T20 bowlers in world cricket? pic.twitter.com/c4XsRqqZ81 — ICC (@ICC) November 5, 2020

"Periodic reminder that Jasprit Bumrah is an absolute treasure," one fan tweeted.

"Bumrah is illegal. Can't be this good, he is making it easy," wrote another user.

With 27 wickets in the season, Jasprit Bumrah has fired ahead of Kagiso Rabada, who went wicketless on Thursday.

Mumbai Indians will have to wait until Sunday to find out who they will face in the final, as they look to defend the IPL title.

The final will be played on November 10 in Dubai.