IPL 2020, Qualifier 1: Twitter In Awe After Jasprit Bumrah Records His Best T20 Figures vs Delhi Capitals
IPL 2020: Jasprit Bumrah recorded his career-best T20 figures as Mumbai Indians entered the final of the Indian Premier League.
Highlights
-
Jasprit Bumrah took four wickets for 14 runs vs Delhi Capitals
-
Those are his career-best figures in T20s
-
Social media erupted in praise of the fast bowler
Jasprit Bumrah won the man-of-the-match award for his stunning performance against Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 to help Mumbai Indians reach the final. The India pacer took four wickets for 14 runs in his four overs as MI crushed DC by 57 runs, after setting them a 201-run target. In the process, Bumrah dismissed DC's highest scorer Shikhar Dhawan for a duck and later an on-song Marcus Stoinis to break a key partnership. He also took a double-wicket maiden, in the process.
Social media erupted in praise of Bumrah after his heroics helped MI seal a final berth.
"Quality fast bowling by @Jaspritbumrah93 and @trent_boult.Superb execution of using the seam position, be it angled seam or upright seam. They have managed it beautifully so far," tweeted legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar.
"That Bumrah yorker to Dhawan was of the highest calibre," tweeted former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop.
"Something about the consistency of @mipaltan takes them yet to another ipl final ! Man of the hour @Jaspritbumrah93 some great aggression to get the batsman out great to watch !" former India and MI all-rounder Yuvraj Singh wrote.
The International Cricket Council and Indian Premier League also tweeted about his stunning bowling efforts.
overs— ICC (@ICC) November 5, 2020
wickets
double wicket maiden
An outstanding spell of bowling by Jasprit Bumrah to send Mumbai Indians through to the final of #IPL2020
Where does he rank among the best T20 bowlers in world cricket? pic.twitter.com/c4XsRqqZ81
A match-winning performance!— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 5, 2020
Bumrah registers his best figures in the IPL #MIvDC #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/b4UXxNEAet
Purple Cap— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) November 5, 2020
Double-wicket maiden
Most wickets by an Indian pacer in a single @IPL season
Jassi jaisa koi nahi #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #Dream11IPL #MIvDC @Jaspritbumrah93 pic.twitter.com/SzFHTxNpkV
"Periodic reminder that Jasprit Bumrah is an absolute treasure," one fan tweeted.
"Bumrah is illegal. Can't be this good, he is making it easy," wrote another user.
With 27 wickets in the season, Jasprit Bumrah has fired ahead of Kagiso Rabada, who went wicketless on Thursday.
Mumbai Indians will have to wait until Sunday to find out who they will face in the final, as they look to defend the IPL title.
The final will be played on November 10 in Dubai.