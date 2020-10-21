Royal Challengers Bangalore cruised to an easy 8-wicket win against a despondent Kolkata Knight Riders, after restricting them to just 84 in their 20 overs, to go second in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 points table. RCB are level on points with table-toppers Delhi Capitals with both teams having played 10 games each, but Delhi have a better Net Run Rate. However, having wrapped up the chase in just 13.3 overs, RCB gave their NRR a considerable boost.

RCB climbed above Mumbai Indians, but if the Rohit Sharma-led team beat Chennai Super Kings in their next game, they will go top of the table with a better Net Run Rate, with DC and RCB both moving down a slot.

However, the result means KKR are now four points behind DC and RCB, but more importantly only two above Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals, throwing the fight for the play-off spots wide open.

The race for the Orange Cap did not see much movement, in a low-scoring affair.

Yuzvendra Chahal, however, took two wickets to move up to 15 scalps in the season, drawing level with MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who stays above him at 3rd in the Purple Cap race due to a better economy.

Kagiso Rabada is, at the moment, racing ahead with the Purple Cap, with 21 scalps to his name so far in the season, with Mohammed Shami behind him with 16.

Thursday's game will see SunRisers Hyderabad, who have played nine games so far, take on Rajasthan Royals, with both teams looking to keep their play-off hopes alive.