Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets to finish second in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 points table after playing their 14 games. RCB, having ensured their Net Run Rate did not fall enough to take them below Kolkata Knight Riders in the table, have also secured a berth in the playoffs. DC, who finished the league with 16 points, will play Mumbai Indians in the first qualifier, meaning even a defeat would still leave them with a chance to make it to the final.

DC had to beat RCB in 17.3 overs for RCB's NRR to fall below KKR's, meaning they could have still been eliminated by SunRisers Hyderabad.

RCB will take on either KKR or SRH in the eliminator. SRH take on table-toppers Mumbai Indians on Tuesday in the final league game of the season. If SRH win, then they will finish with 14 points, the same as RCB and KKR.

SRH have a better Net Run Rate than both RCB and KKR, so RCB will go down to fourth and KKR will be knocked out.

If Mumbai Indians win the match, then KKR will qualify along with RCB.

Kagiso Rabada's two wickets saw him take back the Purple Cap after Jasprit Bumrah took it off him after MI's last game. The South Africa pacer now has 25 scalps this season.

KL Rahul continues to lead the Orange Cap race. However, Shikhar Dhawan solidified his position behind the Kings XI Punjab captain with his knock of 54 against RCB.

Devdutt Padikkal, who scored a record-breaking half-century against DC, is now third in the run charts.

Behind him is his captain, Virat Kohli.