IPL 2020: Pat Cummins Gets Special Gift From Fan In India, Gets Nostalgic. Watch

Updated: 14 January 2020 16:47 IST

Pat Cummins was picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Rs 15.5 crore for IPL 2020, the most expensive overseas buy ever.

Pat Cummins was given a special gift by a fan after he arrived in India. © Twitter

Pat Cummins, who became the most expensive overseas player in the history of the Indian Premier League when Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bought him for Rs 15.5 crore in the auction last December, is in India for Australia's three-match ODI series. The pacer met a fan after reaching India, who gave him a special gift - a KKR jersey with Cummins' name from 2015. Cummins, who played for KKR before in 2014 and 2015, opened up in a video tweeted by the Kolkata based franchise about the gift and how it brought back several memories of his time with them before and the Eden Gardens.

Watch Cummins' reaction to the gift here:

"I'm here back in India and I've run into a fan and he's gifted me this old KKR shirt from 2015," Cummins said in the video.

"It brings back a lot of memories. I'm really excited for the season," he added.

"Got some great memories at Eden Gardens. As a kid, I remember watching lots of cricket played there and just seeing 100,000 Indian fans going crazy," the world no.1 Test bowler said.

"And to be there in 2014 and 2015, winning in 2014, going back there for a ceremony and the stadium was packed! Just to welcome us home," he remembered fondly.

"I absolutely love it there. Can't wait to make a lot more memories this season," he said.

Then, pointing at the logo on the jersey, Cummins made a bold prediction.

"So, I'm just looking closer at the logo. You can see two stars there, because we've won two titles," he observed.

"I think this is the season we add an extra star to that," he said.

Apart from Cummins, KKR added to their firepower with the bat in the auction, investing in flamboyant English opener Tom Banton and the World Cup-winning England captain Eoin Morgan, who can be explosive in the middle order.

Topics mentioned in this article IPL 2020 Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata Knight Riders Patrick James Cummins Pat Cummins Cricket
