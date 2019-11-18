Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) retained opener Parthiv Patel for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 banking on his performance in the previous edition of the lucrative tournament. Parthiv Patel provided stability to the Royal Challengers Bangalore batting line-up and also played some quickfire knocks during the previous edition of IPL. Parthiv Patel, 34, scoring 373 runs at the top of the order in the previous edition was also a huge positive for the Bangalore franchise. However, former Australia cricketer turned expert Dean Jones appeared to question RCB's decision to retain Parthiv Patel. Replying to Mike Hesson, who is the Director of Cricket Operations at RCB , Jones tweeted, "You kept @parthiv9?"

Parthiv Patel replied to the jibe by Dean Jones and tweeted, "So that u can be at peace during ipl in #selectdugout...."

Patel rejoined the Bangalore franchise in 2018 and since then has been a constant in the playing XI. He had previously played for RCB in 2014.

Among other IPL franchises, Patel has played for Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and SunRisers Hyderabad.

He has the experience of playing 139 IPL matches and has scored 2,848 runs at an average of 22.60. The Ahmedabad batsman has a high score of 81 runs in the tournament and notched 13 half-centuries in his IPL career.

RCB, who have never won an IPL title, finished at the bottom of the table with five wins in the previous edition.