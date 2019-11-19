 
IPL 2020: CSK Wishes "Queen Of The Jungle" Sakshi Dhoni A Super Birthday

Updated: 19 November 2019 16:14 IST

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) referred to Sakshi Dhoni as the "queen of the jungle" and wished her a super birthday.

Sakshi Dhoni celebrated her 31st birthday on Tuesday. © Twitter

As Sakshi Dhoni celebrated her 31st birthday on Tuesday, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) referred to her as the "queen of the jungle" and wished her a super birthday. "Super Birthday to the Queen of the Jungle! Here's to more #yellove'ly memories! #WhistlePodu," the Chennai franchise tweeted along with a picture of Sakshi Dhoni with husband MS Dhoni and daughter Ziva Dhoni. Indian Super League (ISL) club Chennaiyin FC, which is co-owned by MS Dhoni, also wished Sakshi on her birthday by tweeting, "Wishing Sakshi Dhoni a happy birthday and all the love from the #CFCKudumbam!"

MS Dhoni tied the knot with Sakshi on July 4, 2010. Since then she has accompanied the former India captain for a lot of matches.

Sakshi Dhoni was born on November 19, 1988 in Guwahati. She graduated from the Institute of Hotel Management in Aurangabad after finishing her schooling from Jawahar Vidya Mandir.

MS Dhoni has led CSK to three title victories (2010, 2011, 2018) and two Champions League Twenty20 wins (2010, 2014). CSK has retained Dhoni for the IPL 2020.

Dhoni has been out of action from international cricket ever since India lost the World Cup 2019 semi-finals to New Zealand as he had taken a sabbatical.

The break saw him opt out of the West Indies tour. Following that, he was not included in India's squad for the Twenty20 International (T20I) series against South Africa and Bangladesh.

It remains to be seen if he makes a comeback for the limited-overs series against the West Indies starting from December 6.

