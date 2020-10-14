Hardik Pandya, who is in the United Arab Emirates for the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League, took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from an outing to a beach. Sporting a black singlet and funky sunglasses, the Mumbai Indians all-rounder can be seen hanging out at a beach. "Beach vibes," the younger Pandya brother captioned the pictures. His fiancee, Natasa Stankovic, was quick to comment on his post. "Olaa laa," she commented, with a string of emojis to express how much she loves it.

Krunal Pandya, his older brother and fellow Mumbai Indians all-rounder, also commented on the picture with some fire emojis. You can see Natasa and Krunal's comments here.

Natasa Stankovic and Krunal Pandya commented on Hardik Pandya's Instagram post

Pandya recently turned 27 and wishes poured in for the India international from all quarters.

Hardik and Natasa also recently celebrated their son Agastya turning two months old.

"#2months Agastya" wrote Natasa in her Instagram post that Hardik shared in his Instagram stories. "Our son turns two months," wrote Hardik.

Natasa Stankovic gave birth to their son on July 30. "We are blessed with our baby boy," Hardik Pandya had captioned a picture he shared on Instagram.

The couple had announced their engagement in January this year.

While Pandya is yet to bowl in this year's IPL, he has been crucial with the bat for table-toppers Mumbai Indians, often coming in the last five overs and giving his team a strong finish.