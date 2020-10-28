Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, it is cut towards point. Kohli makes a good stop diving to his right. So a good over for Mumbai. They need another 95 in the last 10.
9.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, it is quicker. It is pushed back to the bowler.
9.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That has gone to the fence like a tracer bullet! Another sweep and brilliantly done. It is fuller and on middle. Yadav sweeps and hits it through square leg. 10 runs from the last two balls.
9.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! A welcome, welcome biggie! This was needed to break the shackles. It is tossed up on middle, Yadav targets the short side of the ground with a sweep. It is not right off the middle but still goes over the mid-wicket fence.
9.2 overs (1 Run) On off, it is pushed down to long off for one.
9.1 overs (1 Run) On off, Yadav looks to push at it. It goes off the inner half through mid-wicket for one.
DRINKS! This game is nicely poised in the balance. Bangalore have got rid of both the dangerous openers and will look to build on this. Mumbai, on the other hand, have a deep batting line up. Who will take the lead in the second phase as after the first phase of the chase it is an even contest.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Another single to end! On middle, it is pushed down to long on for one.
8.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked towards short fine leg for one.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Slows it up a little and lands it on middle, it turns away a touch. Tiwary looks to defend but it goes off the outer half towards point.
8.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, it is eased down to long on for one.
8.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is pushed down to long off for one.
8.1 overs (1 Run) A little bit of turn there! It is on middle and spins in. Sundar looks to drive but it goes off the inner half through square leg for one.
7.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked through square leg for one. End of another outstanding over for Bangalore.
7.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Chahal comes on and strikes! Kishan, the well-set batter is out of here and Mumbai are in a spot of bother! Kishan steps out and Chahal bowls it nice and wide outside off. Kishan has to reach out for it. He looks to do so and tries to go over long off but it goes off the toe-end. Morris runs to his right from long on and takes it.
7.4 overs (1 Run) This is tossed up nice and slow on off. Yadav looks to sweep but it goes off the toe-end towards mid on for one.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Slower and on the pads, this is swept through square leg for one.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, this is slapped through covers for one.
7.1 overs (0 Run) The googly, a little bit of turn. Yadav looks to defend but it goes off the inner half towards mid-wicket.
Yuzvendra Chahal is on now!
6.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end a tidy over from Sundar! On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
6.5 overs (0 Run) One more dot! On middle, it is pushed back to the bwoler.
6.4 overs (0 Run) On off, Yadav pushes it to covers.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, Kishan cuts but to point who makes a good stop diving to his right. Can't stop a single.
6.2 overs (0 Run) A lot of confusion! First Kishan looks to play the paddle scoop but then changes to guiding it to point. Then Yadav wants a run but is sent back in time.
6.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side, left alone.
6.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, it is pushed down to long on for one.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The last two balls means it is an expensive over. Still a wicket in it. The last ball is full and on the pads, Kishan works it through mid-wicket. It races away. A decent Powerplay for Mumbai, they are 45 for 1 after it. Another 120 needed.
5.5 overs (3 Runs) Three taken! This is angled into the pads, Yadav works it nicely through wide mid on. Morris runs after it, dives and saves a run for his side. He is walking back to his position holding his back.
5.4 overs (0 Run) On a length and around middle, it is pushed to mid on.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Short and down the leg side, Wided.
5.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! De Kock holes out! Siraj gets the breakthrough Bangalore needed. It is slightly short and on middle, angling away. De Kock looks to pull it, he tries to play the shot he has done so successfully but this comes off the bottom. It goes straight to the man at deep mid-wicket who makes no mistake. Mann is the catcher.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Very full and on middle, this is jammed back towards the mid off fielder.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Close! Back of a length and on off, Kishan looks to guide it down to third man but gets an inside edge onto the pads. It rolls beside the wicket for one.
