Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Gets it kind of right this time. Lands it on leg stump and gets it to straighten a touch. Padikkal looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. Another expensive over from Chahar.
9.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! And again! Way too short and way too wide. Easy for Padikkal. He goes back and slaps it through covers. No chance for the fielder in the deep again.
9.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is whipped down to long on for one.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter again and outside off, DP slaps it towards deep cover this time for one. Chahar is not finding his length against the left-hander.
9.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hit hard and a boundary! This should release the pressure that was building. Shorter and outside off, Padikkal stays back and slaps it through covers. No chance for the fielder in the deep.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, this is worked through square leg for one.
8.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end a tidy over from Pandya! Exactly what Pollard would have wanted after getting a wicket in the last one. On off, it is eased down to long off for one.
8.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked with the turn through mid-wicket for one.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Fires it on middle, this is pushed towards cover for one.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Almost! This is on middle, Kohli looks to push at it but it sticks in the surface. It goes uppishly but short of Pandya.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Close! This one comes back with the angle from middle. Kohli looks to drive but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
8.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
7.6 overs (2 Runs) Edgy! Shorter and around off, turns a little. Kohli looks to push at it but it goes off the outer half towards third man for two. Kohli is off the mark. So an over which costs runs but also gets a wicket.
Virat Kohli walks out to bat!
7.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Josh's foot is in the air and he is a goner! That was really quick from de Kock because he just had a second. Excellent! A good little innings from Philippe comes to an end but he could not continue. Chahar strikes back and it is a much needed wicket for him. Philippe makes room but Chahar shortens his length just a little. It lands on middle, there is extra bounce and it also turns a little. Josh looks to go over covers but misses. De Kock takes the bails off and there is a muted appeal. The umpire takes it upstairs and replays show that Josh needs to start walking back. Mumbai now have a chance to pull things back a little.
An appeal for a stumping has been referred. De Kock does not seem very excited.
7.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Philippe joins the act now! Uses his feet brilliantly and also makes room. He gets to the pitch of the ball and lofts it over cover for another boundary. Second in the over.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Clever! Shorter and quicker on middle, Padikkal just nudges it towards fine leg for one more.
7.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Padikkal is playing brilliantly. He brings out the reverse sweep now. It is fuller and on middle. Padikkal gets his bat down quickly and hits it through point for a boundary.
7.1 overs (2 Runs) Lovely! Deft! Gets out the paddle. Plays it nice and fine on the leg side. Two taken.
Rahul Chahar is into the attack now. Spin from both ends.
6.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! On middle, it is pushed down to long on for one.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Close! Quicker and outside off, it skids through. Padikkal is late in the cut. He is beaten.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Uppish but away from the fielder! Josh comes down the track but Krunal spots that. He shortens his length a little. Philippe still goes ahead with the shot and lofts it over covers for one.
6.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked through square leg for one more.
6.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
6.1 overs (2 Runs) Good work from Tiwary! Josh gets the reverse sweep out. It is hit through point. Tiwary gives it chase, slides and pushes it back in. Saves a couple for his side.
DRINKS! A much-needed break for Mumbai as Bangalore are going great guns here. Their openers have laid the perfect foundation for a big total. More of the same is what they will be hoping for. Mumbai, on the other hand, need to break this stand. The Powerplay is done and with more protection now, they would hope their bowlers can help them crawl back into the game. Will Bangalore continue to dominate or will Mumbai fightback? Krunal Pandya to bowl now.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! BEAUTIFUL! Fuller on middle, Padikkal moves away and comes down the track a bit and wonderfully lofts it over extra cover for a boundary. Excellent Powerplay for Bangalore. They are 54/0 at the end of the first phase!
5.5 overs (0 Run) Much better from Pattinson! Hits the deck hard around off, Padikkal keeps it out.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Short ball on off, Philippe pulls it to deep mid-wicket and gets a single. Excellent opening stand so far. 50 comes up with that single for Bangalore.
5.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Padikkal tickles it to the leg side and gets to the other end.
5.2 overs (2 Runs) Good running! Length ball on the pads, Padikkal flicks it to backward square leg and before the fielder can come across and clean it up, Padikkal takes two.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bangalore are on fire at the moment. Poor ball from Pattinson. He bowls it on the pads, Padikkal flicks it towards fine leg for a boundary.
