Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Back of length delivery outside off. It seemed to have come slower but was bowled at over 138 kph. Hardik initially looked to play but then bailed out. 48 needed off the last 5 overs.
14.5 overs (2 Runs) Low full toss on middle, Hardik strokes it away from mid-wicket for a couple.
14.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Sheer timing from Hardik and he gets off the mark just like he lives his life. In flamboyant style. Full on leg and middle. Hardik lifts his flick over square leg for a biggie.
14.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Morris misses his line and bbowls one down the leg side. Hardik looks to flick but misses.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball around off, Hardik punches it to point.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Good ball! Slower ball right in the block hole. Hardik jams it out.
14.1 overs (1 Run) On off, Yadav punches it to the off side for one.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Flighted on off, Hardik starts his innings with a calm front foot defense.
One Pandya replaces another as Hardik comes out to bat.
13.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Krunal Pandya holes out! Another classic Chahal wicket. A nicely looped up delivery around off from Chahal. Krunal looks to go downtown but he is decieved in the air and by the lack of pace in it. He mistimes his shot and ends up hitting it straight to Chris Morris at long off. The big South frican makes no mistake. Kohli screams in joy as he knows this game is there to be won and the skipper is pumped up. 58 needed in 37! Game on!
13.4 overs (1 Run) Now Yadav goes to his back foot and knocks this to long on for one.
13.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beautiful from Suryakumar! He plays the sweep shot very well and he has shown it to Chahal first hand. Tossed up on middle and leg, Yadav sweeps it through backward square leg for a boundary.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Slower leg break on the pads. Krunal sweeps it to deep square leg for one.
13.1 overs (2 Runs) Loopy ball on middle nd leg. Krunal comes down the track and muscles it over cow corner for a couple.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Another punch but this time straight to the fielder. 13 off the over. 66 needed in 42 balls.
12.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! CRUNCHED! Supreme from Suryakumar Yadav! Length delivery around off, Yadav goes on his back foot and punches it effortlessly through covers for the third boundary off the over.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Better from Steyn. Comes closer to the stumps. Yadav defends it.
12.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top shot from Suryakumar Yadav! Good length ball outside off. Suryakumar Yadav keeps his balance, uses the pace of the ball and punches it through point for a boundary.
12.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely from Suryakumar! Good length ball outside off, Yadav opens the face of the bat and goes fine down to third man for a boundary.
12.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Krunal looks to flick but it goes off his thigh pad. Leg bye taken.
11.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Classic Suryakumar Yadav shot! Not an easy shot to play but Yadav made it look like a cake walk. Loopy delivery outside off, Suryakumar goes inside out over extra cover for a biggie.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Uppish but falls short! Short around off, Suryakumar Yadav looks to cut but it goes uppishly towards short third man. Luckily for Mumbai it falls well short of the fielder there.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Flighted on middle, KP milks it to long on for one.
11.3 overs (2 Runs) This time Krunal manages to connect with the reverse sweep and gets it through point for a couple.
11.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! Tossed up on off, Krunal opens the off side and lofts it over extra cover for a boundary.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Appeal but turned down. Kohli does not refer it either. Floated around off, Krunal looks to reverse sweep but misses. It looked to be bouncing too much.
10.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Pandya looks to tuck it to the leg side but it hits his body and goes to the on side. Leg bye taken.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Krunal looks to defend but the ball shapes away from him and beats him.
Who will walk out to bat now? Krunal Pandya is the first one out of the dynamic trio to walk out to bat.
10.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Super catch from Padikkal and Siraj has his second. What a game Padikkal is having. First with the bat and now a diving stunner in the field. Bangalore have their tail up and why wouldn't they. They have continued to get wickets at regular intervals. Fuller on off, Tiwary looks to drive it through mid off but he ends up hitting it uppishly towards mid off. It looked like the ball will fall short of Padikkal there but he dives in front and takes it inches above the turf. 93 needed in 56.
10.3 overs (2 Runs) Length ball outside off, Tiwary strokes it wide of the diving point fielder for a couple.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Saurabh keeps it out.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Tiwary defends it.
