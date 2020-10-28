Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Short and slow from Rahul to finish. Padikkal looks to pull but the ball stays on thi pitch as it hits the bottom edge of his bat. Expensive day for Rahul Chahar. 1/43 from his 4!
14.5 overs (2 Runs) On the pads, Padikkal tucks it through mid-wicket for two.
14.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! MISFIELD AND FOUR! Short around off, Padikkal punches it uppishly toards cover. It falls to the man at cover. Krunal dives forward for the catch but the ball bounces in front of him and goes past him to race away to the fence.
14.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This time pierces the gap! Short outsdie off, Padikkal gets on his back foot and punches it between cover and point for a boundary.
14.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! First biggie for Devdutt Padikkal. Chahar shows courage and gives this a lot of air and flight on off. Padikkal says thank you very much and smokes it straight over Rahul's head for a biggie.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Short around off. Padikkal punches it nicely but straight to the man at cover.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Dot ball to finish! 13 off the 14th over. The last ball is slightly slower on off. De Villiers blocks it.
13.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulled with placement. Slowish back of a length ball around the body. De Villiers pulls it behind square leg for another boundary.
13.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Mr.360 going 360 now! Fuller on off, de Villiers premeditates his scoop and executes it well to send it over de Kock's head and over the ropes.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Short again from Patto! Padikkal pulls it behind square on the leg side for a single.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Crunching pull by de Villiers but there is protection in the deep so just a run.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off. Padikkal looks to drive but it goes to the leg side off the inner half of his bat for one.
12.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end as this is pushed down to long off. A very good over from Chahar now comes to an end.
12.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side. Padikkal looks to play it fine but misses.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Quicker and from around the wicket. Attacks the stumps. Padikkal stays back and defends it.
12.4 overs (1 Run) A single now! Shorter and around off, it is pushed down to long off for one.
12.3 overs (0 Run) ABD looks to play the reverse sweep but hits it straight to the man at first slip.
12.2 overs (0 Run) BEATEN AGAIN! Lovely! This is tossed up on off, it spins away. It is full and outside off. De Villiers looks to drive but is beaten.
12.1 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Lovely! This is tossed up on off, it spins away. De Villiers looks to defend but is beaten.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, it is guided down to third man for one. End of a brilliant over from Bumrah. One that Mumbai needed.
11.5 overs (0 Run) A good bumper to welcome de Villiers. He does well to evade it.
11.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, it is worked wide of mid on for one.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, skids through. Padikkal looks to cut but is beaten.
AB de Villiers walks out to bat! He played really well against them in the last game. Need something similar.
11.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! That is the exact reason why Bumrah was got back on. Brilliant from Pollard and brilliant from Bumrah. His 100th Indian T20 League wicket and it is a special one. This though is not for the first time he has bounced Kohli out. It is short and on middle, gets big on Kohli. He tries to pull but gets a top edge. It goes high towards mid on. Tiwary from mid-wicket runs towards the ball and takes a good tumbling catch. Kohli's struggle comes to an end.
11.1 overs (2 Runs) On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for two.
Bumrah is back!
10.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Brilliant from Padikkal! Fifty up for him and it is a superb knock. Very fluent and he has played with a lot of authority. He gets there by pushing this through covers. It is in the gap and a boundary results. The last ball spoils the over somewhat. End of Krunal for today and he goes wicketless again.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Just the one from the over with a ball to go. On off, it is guided to point.
10.4 overs (0 Run) One more dot! Pressure building on Virat! This is on middle, Kohli whips it to mid-wicket.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Confusion but safe! This is on the pads, Kohli looks to flick but misses. It rolls on the leg side. Padikkal wants a run but is sent back in time.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Quicker this time and on middle, defended. Krunal varying his pace nicely.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Brilliant bowling! Kohli comes down the track and Pandya spots that. He slows it up and bowls it outside off. Kohli looks to reach out for it but it goes off the inner half towards the leg side.
