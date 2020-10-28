Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) Flat and straight on leg. Quinton keeps it out. Good over from Sundar. Tidy start from him. 11 off his two so far.
4.5 overs (2 Runs) Good running! Another sluggish slog from de Kock. Tossed up on off, Quinton hits it towards square leg off the inner half of his bat for a couple.
4.4 overs (2 Runs) Mistimed but in the gap! Short on off and middle, de Kock looks to muscle his pull but it goes off the lower half of his bat It goes between mid-wicket and mid on for one.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Quciker on middle, de Kock gets on his back foot and plays it late to cover.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Short on middle and off, de Kock plays it to point with a horizontal bat.
4.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Kishan strokes it towards mid on for one.
3.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! De Kock will smoke the pull more often than not. Good length ball on off, it is not too short but de Kock does not even want them to be too short to play his favourite shot. He did this against Archer in the last game and tonight he has done against his fellow countryman and smokes his pull over square leg for a biggie.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Agricultural from de Kock. Length ball around off, de Kock looks to pull but hits it to mid on off the lower half of his bat.
3.4 overs (0 Run) On off, QdK keeps it out.
3.3 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length delivery around off. De Kock pulls it but does not time it well. He manages to pull it over mid-wicket. Dube does well to chase it and pull it before the rope. Saves two for his side.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Steyn comes around the wicket and bowls it with the angle to the bdy of Ishan Kishan. He tucks it to the right of mid-wicket for a single.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Full on off and middle. De Kock strokes it to the right of mid off. Morris slides to that side but cannot stop his countryman from taking a single.
2.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor ball from Sundar and gets the treatement. He cannot finish it well but still just 6 off his first. Short and wide outside off, Ishan Kishan punches it through covers for a boundary.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle. De Kock strokes it to the right of mid on and gets to the other end. Solid start for Sundar. Can he finish it well?
2.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Kishan looks to drive it on the off side but the ball goes to the leg side via the inside half of Ishan's willow. Single taken.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Kishan taps it to the off side and looks for a run but does not get it.
2.2 overs (0 Run) On middle and leg, Kishan whips it hard but there is mid-wicket inside the circle so another dot.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Sundar starts with a flatter delivery on middle. Kishan defends it with a dead bat.
Change in bowling. Virat Kohli goes to his most impressive bowler in the Powerplay this season. Washington Sundar is into the attack.
1.6 overs (2 Runs) Another good shot! Full around off, de Kock strikes it through covers and gets a couple to end the over. Expensive start for Steyn. 10 off his first.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Short ball around the body at chest height. Kishan pulls it behind square awkwardly for a single.
1.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! First one of the chase and what a lovely strike it is! Very Adam Gilchrist type from Ishan Kishan. Full on middle, Kishan lofts his flick over square leg for an 80m biggie.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Ohh! Steyn hits the deck hard on middle and the ball comes back in. It is the cutter so comes slow as well. Kishan defends it half-heartedly towards mid off.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Good ball and good running! Good length ball around off, de Kock taps it behind point and takes a quick run.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Steyn starts with a fuller ball around off. De Kock pushes it to cover
Who will partner Morris with the new ball from the other end? Will it be spin or pace? It will be the veteran, Dale Steyn.
0.6 over (0 Run) Better from Morris. Good length ball on off, Ishan Kishan defends it with a straight bat. 5 off the first over.
0.5 over (4 Runs) FOUR! SMASHED! What a way to get off the mark! Morris is guilty of offering width outside off, Ishan Kishan's eyes light up looking at that and he punches it through covers for a boundary.
0.4 over (0 Run) Another one on the pads. Kishan looks to flick but he misses and the ball goes to the keeper on a bounce after kissing his pads.
0.3 over (1 Run) Quinton de Kock is off the mark! On the pads, de Kock flicks it this time and gets a single to get Mumbai's chase underway!
0.2 over (0 Run) On the pads, de Kock looks to flick but misses and gets hit high on the thigh pad. There is a shout from somewhere but only optimism. That ball pitched outside leg as confirmed by Ball Tracker later on.
We are back for the chase. The Bangalore players are out in the middle. Ishan Kishan and Quinton de Kock will open the innings for Mumbai. Chris Morris will start the proceedings for Bangalore.
0.1 over (0 Run) Morris starts with a good length ball which comes back in a bit to the southpaw. De Kock taps it towards cover point and looks for a run but is sent back very early.
