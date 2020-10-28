Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lucky for Philippe but as they say fortune favours the brave! Good length ball around off, Philippe looks to punch but gets a thick inside edge. It goes past the stump and fine towards fine leg to the fence.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Bouncer! It is outside off, Philippe comes inside his stum and looks to paddle it fine towards fine leg but misses. De Kock does really well to save that with a good jump and stretch.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Crunched but straight to the fielder. Length ball outside off, Philippe smashes his punch but straight to cover. Lucky escape for Boult.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Calmly defends this one now.
4.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! First biggie of the day and it comes from the bat of Josh Philippe! Boult bowls it too straight and too full on off. Philippe hits it beautifully straight down the ground for a biggie.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle. Philippe looks to turn it to the leg side but closes the face of the bat early. Luckily for him his top edge falls in no man's land, well ahead of mid off.
Change in bowling. Pollard brings back Boult for his second.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Pattinson comes around the wicket and bowls a short ball which is around the body. Padikkal taps it uppishly but it falls well short of Hardik at short third man.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Now flicks this ball off his pad towards square leg and gets a single. Smart, sensible cricket this from Josh.
3.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent shot! Short ball on off. Philippe is an Aussie so he loves bounce and plays the pull shot well. Philippe pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Calmness from Padikkal now as he runs this length ball down to third man for a single.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Pattinson pulls back his length outside off. Devdutt swings but misses.
3.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Welcome to the attack Pattinson! The Australian starts with a fuller ball on off and middle. Padikkal uses his wrists delightfully and lofts his flick with minimum of fuss over mid-wicket for a boundary.
Change in bowling. James Pattinson is into the attack now. 4 overs and 4th bowler is on.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter on off, Philippe punches it to mid on.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Krunal comes around the wicket and bowls it on middle and off. Padikkal punches it to long on and gets his first single of the evening.
2.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Punched and punched hard! Short around off, Padikkal is quick to get on his back foot and punch it through covers for his third boundary of the innings.
2.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Delicate and delightful! A quicker delivery around off. Padikkal uses the pace of the ball and scoops it fine towards fine leg for a bundary.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Short on off, Philippe knocks it to the right of short mid-wicket. Pattinson there dives to that side and makes a very good stop. Single taken.
2.1 overs (2 Runs) Flatter on the pads, Philippe flicks it through square leg for a brace.
Spin into the attack. Krunal Pandya is called into the attack in the 3rd over of the game.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Bumrah comes around the wicket and bowls it on middle and off. Padikkal is happy to block it and negotiate Bumrah's first calmly. 5 of Bumrah's first.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Good running! Full toss on middle, Philippe taps it to the right of mid off and takes a quick run.
1.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Superb shot from Philippe! His first boundary of the innings! Length ball on off, Philippe shuffles across his stump and drives it between mid on and mid-wicket with a bat straight as an arrow and the ball races away to the fence.
1.3 overs (0 Run) In the air but well short. Another one that jag backs in from around off. Philippe plays it early and it goes uppishly to the right of mid off. Pattinson dives to his right. He fumbles but no run cost.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball pitching outside off and coming back in. It hurries onto Philippe. He pushes it to mid off.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Bumrah starts with a good length ball on off. Philippe shows respect to Bumrah and defends the first ball with a straight bat.
Who will partner Boult from the other end first up? It will be Jasprit Bumrah!
0.6 over (0 Run) Dot to finish the over. Boult goes back to cramp room and hit the off stump area. Padikkal defends it to point. 5 off the first over.
0.5 over (4 Runs) FOUR! UP AND OVER! Boult again hits the good length area but this time it is outside off. Padikkal makes full use of the room he has and punches it over the man at short cover to get off the mark with a solid boundary.
0.4 over (0 Run) Length ball around off, Padikkal taps it to point and looks for a run but rescinds straightaway.
0.3 over (0 Run) Goood length ball pitching on off and shaping away from the southpaw. Padikkal starts his innings with a calm defensive stroke.
0.2 over (1 Run) Philippe is up and running. Full on middle and once again coming in. Philippe flicks it towards mid-wicket and gets a single to get Bangalore's scoreboard underway.
0.1 over (0 Run) Good swing in straightaway for Boult. He starts with a full ball pitching on off and coming in. Philippe comes inside his stumps and defends it to mid on.
We are all set to begin. Mumbai players are out in the middle. Devdutt Padikkal and Josh Philippe will open the batting for Bangalore. Trent Boult will start the proceedings for Mumbai.
Mumbai (Unchanged Playing XI) - Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard (C), Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.
Bangalore (Playing XI) - Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Philippe (WK) (IN FOR AARON FINCH), Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dube (IN FOR NAVDEEP SAINI), Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Dale Steyn (IN FOR MOEEN ALI), Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Virat Kohli, Bangalore skipper, says he is pretty happy to be batting first, there are a few changes according to the conditions. States Saini is out due to injury, Dube comes in, Dale Steyn and Josh Philippe come in for Aaron Finch and Moeen Ali. Mentions it was quite one sided early on but teams tend to find momentum towards the end, they want to play their best cricket and are looking forward for this game.
Mumbai skipper, Kieron Pollard, says that they are looking at Rohit Sharma as he still has an issue with his hamstring. Hopes his side can come back and play good cricket. Tells that the last game was a good game of cricket and feels it won't change much. Thinks that it will get cooler later on and expects the ball to come to the bat better. Informs they are unchanged from their last game.
TOSS - Mumbai win the toss and they will be fielding first!
Pitch Report - JP Duminy doing the pitch report says it looks a very good track, there is a tinge of grass on it but it is dry underneath. Daren Ganga besides him says you can bat well here as the bounce is good and there is not a lot of turn on this surface. He reckons slower ones come handy on the surface but there should be considerable difference between the normal deliveries and the slower ones.
Welcome to match 48 of the league this season and it is the big one. The two heavyweights collide as Mumbai take on Bangalore in the clash to go top of the table. Both sides will be desperate to get back to winning ways after losing their last game respectively. Whoever wins this will have a nose in the playoffs. One question in everyone's mind after recent social media post is, will Rohit be fit to take the field? Can Kohli's men get one over Mumbai or will the Men in Blue avenge for the earlier Super Over heartbreak?
