Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, KP misses his tuck and takes a leg ybe as the ball rolls across. Just 2 runs and 2 wickets from the over!
9.5 overs (0 Run) NEARLY ANOTHER WICKET! Full and around off, Krunal comes forward and looks to play straight but almost chips it back to the bowler. Lands short.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched through the covers for a run.
9.3 overs (0 Run) No hat-trick. Full and around off, watchfully defended.
Krunal Pandya walks in at number 5, replacing Kishan. Surya will face the hat-trick ball though.
9.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Kishan goes too! 2 in 2 for Shreyas Gopal. Poor choice of a shot first up. Floated outside off, another googly, for some reason, goes for a big hoick across the line. Gets a leading edge which goes high in the air. Sanju Samson runs across to his right from cover and takes a dolly.
Ishan Kishan walks in at number 4, replacing his skipper.
9.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! SG gets RG! Big, big, wicket. The plan to persist with Gopal in spite of an expensive previous over works for Smith. Floated, around middle, this is the wrong 'un, Rohit looks to go downtown but does not quite hit it from the middle of the bat. Finds long on where Rahul Tewatia completes the formalities. A rare start not converted by the skipper.
8.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 12 runs off the over and Tyagi is very unlucky on this occasion though. Lands a length delivery outside off, Suryakumar looks to drive but a thick outside edge is induced. It goes wide of Buttler to the third man fence.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Suryakumar has had to stretch a lot this over. Length and outside off, he stretches out and chops it back to the keeper.
8.4 overs (0 Run) On a good length outside off, Surya moved to the leg side like earlier. Stretches out and plays it to cover.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Yorker on off, jammed out for a dot.
8.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Soft hands there. A good length ball outside off, Yadav guides it defly to the third man fence for a boundary.
8.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot from Surya there. A back of a length delivery outside off, SKY shuffles to the leg side but stretches and gets bat on it. Gets it through backward point for a boundary.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Floated on the off pole, worked back to Gopal for a dot.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Rohit punches off the back foot but finds cover.
7.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Cracking shot! Gopal goes for the googly but drops it short. Sharma pulls, over deep mid-wicket and bags a maximum.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter on off, bunted down to long on for a single.
7.2 overs (0 Run) This is worked back to the bowler for a dot.
7.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just a high-quality shot this one. Full and outside off, Surya comes down and lofts this over covers for a boundary. Tom Curran tried to get to it in the deep but cannot.
Shreyas Gopal into the attack again. 1-0-4-0 so far.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, cut away to deep point for a single.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! Slips a length delivery down the leg side, Surya misses his flick.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Sharma works this to third man for one.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! A bouncer down the leg side, Rohit lets it be. Good, challenging delivery from Tyagi but the umpire calls it a wide.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Tyagi is not happy with that! Bangs a shortish one outside off. It kept low and Surya looked to pull but it goes under his flashing blade. Buttler misses that as well and the batters sneak in a bye. Tyagi is not happy on the run being conceded.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, fullish, worked to point for a dot.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Rohit steers this to third man for a single.
6.1 overs (2 Runs) Short ball outside off, Rohit goes for the pull. Gets it uppishly to mid-wicket for a couple.
5.6 overs (0 Run) A length ball, around off, tucked through mid-wicket but straight to the fielder. 57/1 for Mumbai in the Powerplay. Perfect start. Well, near-perfect.
5.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Down the leg side, SKY misses his flick.
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot. Full and around middle, Suryakumar works it uppishly, but it is in the gap between mid-wicket and mid on. The ball races to the fence.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, flicked sweetly but straight to short mid-wicket.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, Sharma misses his flick. The ball goes off his pads towards short fine leg and a leg bye is taken.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, Rohit looks to work it to the leg side but gets a leading edge towards cover.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, dabbed towards third man for a single.
