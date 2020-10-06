Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
14.6 overs (1 Run) Finishes the over well, Tyagi. Bowls a yorker well outside off, SKY digs it out towards third man and takes a run. Tyagi finishes with 4-0-36-1.
14.5 overs (2 Runs) Full and outside off, this time the drive is well to the left of cover-point and an easy couple again.
14.4 overs (2 Runs) Misfield and a couple! That should have been stopped. On a good length outside off, Suryakumar rocks back and drives it on the off side. The man at cover fumbles and the ball goes through for a couple.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched to deep extra cover for a single.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Pandya works it back to the bowler for a dot.
14.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Good strategy but the execution goes a little wayward. Looks to bowl a short ball but ends up getting it way above the height of the batsman. Wide called.
14.1 overs (1 Run) On a length well outside off, Suryakumar again stretches out, like he has earlier. Gets it to deep point and crosses for a single.
Here comes one of the destructors-in-chief. Hardik Pandya is in to replace his brother. Kartik Tyagi to bowl out. 3-0-28-1 so far.
DRINKS. Time for some refreshments. Well, Smith did get a wicket but was it worth getting in Jofra so early? Even though Krunal played a blinder against Hyderabad, one would always feel that Pollard and Hardik are bigger dangers. 6 overs left, Mumbai are 117/4. Rajasthan have 2 overs of Archer and 3 overs of Curran, when it comes to dependability. Will Smith risk giving Tyagi his 4? Perhaps it is better than giving Tewatia or Rajpoot an over. Mumbai should get to 180 from here but with HP and KP around, you cannot count out even 200.
13.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Krunal goes for 12 and this time the promotion does not work well for him and Mumbai. Archer continuing his good form with the ball. It was shortish and on top of the stumps, Krunal shuffled across and looked to pull at that. Does not time it that well though. Ends up getting a top edge to mid-wicket where Gopal takes it safely.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Knuckle ball outside off, on a good length, Krunal swings through the line but fails to get any connection.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Excellent short ball from Archer. Good pace on it. Krunal Pandya looks to pull but the bounce does him in. He misses.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this time he gets it down towards third man and crosses.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Shortish and on top of the stumps, Suryakumar moves to the leg side and looked to guide that down to third man. However he ends up playing it to point for a dot.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Quick single. Shortish and around off, Krunal taps it to the on side and runs quickly to the other end.
Shreyas Gopal is done, so we shall have a bowling change. Will Smith turn to Archer? Or save him for Pollard and Hardik? Jofra is here. 1-0-12-0 so far.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter delivery outside off, Krunal goes back and looks to cut. Chops it back on the track. It deflects further to point and they take a run.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Flights this around the off pole, Surya flicks it to deep mid-wicket and collects a single.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, flatter, punched to deep point for a single.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Surya comes down the track and works this floated delivery uppishly to long on and crosses over for a single.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Pulls the length back, Tewatia. Bowls a shorter one angling outside off, Krunal looked to work that on the leg side but gets it uppishly off the leading edge towards long off. A single.
12.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! He needed to do this, Krunal. He was on 2 off 9 deliveries. Flighted delivery around off, Krunal comes on the front foot and sends that soaring over long on.
11.6 overs (1 Run) 12 off the over. Krunal nudges this to mid on and gets to the other end. Will keep strike for the next over.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and outside off, spins away after pitching. Krunal looks to cut but misses.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Around off, Surya taps this to mid on and takes one.
11.3 overs (2 Runs) Good running, a couple. Flighted outside off, Surya works this uppishly to Tom Curran at extra cover and comes back for the second.
11.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for SKY. The 100 is up for Mumbai as well. On the shorter side outside off, Surya goes for the aerial route over covers and gets a boundary.
11.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Plays it beautifully, Suryakumar. Floated on off and middle, he goes down and sweeps this to the fine leg fence. He had to reach down a good deal though to play the shot.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter and around off, blocked to the off side. Just 2 from the over.
10.5 overs (0 Run) An appeal for LBW but not given. Missing leg probably. Tosses this around middle and leg, Krunal prods forward and looks to block. Misses and gets hit on the pads. An appeal follows but to no avail.
10.4 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, Surya works this on the leg side for a single.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted on off, this is bunted down to long on for one.
10.2 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side outside off, Krunal taps it towards short third man and looks for a single but is rightly sent back.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Floated outside off, worked to the man at point.
Rahul Tewatia has been brought upon. Interesting. Krunal Pandya has been promoted to play the leg spinner Gopal and Steven Smith gets another leggie on!
