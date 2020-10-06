Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the fifth over. 171 needed in 90 balls for Rajasthan.
4.5 overs (1 Run) Buttler blindly turns back for a second and is rightly sent back. On the pads, he clips this to fine leg and takes one. Blindly goes for the second and Lomror rightly sends him back.
4.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finds the gap for a boundary, Buttler. Fullish and outside off, he gently guides this in the gap between short third man and backward point and bags a boundary.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Shortish ball, Lomror punches that back to the bowler off his back foot. Boult fails to contain it. It goes past him and the batters take a single.
4.2 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Excellent delivery from Boult. Length ball outside off, Mahipal looks to play at it but the ball sneaks past his outside edge to the keeper.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Lomror finds point on the cut.
3.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to finish as Buttler hops and keeps the shortish delivery out.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Buttler punches this off the back foot on the off side.
3.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Again, pure timing this from Buttler. Full and on middle and leg, he turns this to the mid-wicket fence. Krunal Pandya gives chase but he fails to cut it off.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Oooh... That one did not miss the off stump by much! In fact, how did it miss is the bigger question. Bumrah bowls an excellent yorker just around off, millimeters away from the pole. Buttler looks to dig it out but misses. Agonizing for Boom and Mumbai. That one missed the timber by just!
3.2 overs (0 Run) This time Bumrah bangs it short on the stumps. It keeps a hint low and Buttler manages to keep it out.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Fullish and outside off, Buttler works it towards cover.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off on a length, defended to the off side. Rajasthan need 182 in 102 balls still.
Who will walk out to bat now? Mahipal Lomror it is.
2.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Excellent bowling from Boult. Smart bowling, smart field placement from Sharma. Boult bangs it short and on top of the stumps, Samson looks to pull but gets a top edge. It goes just where the mid on fielder was stationed. Rohit Sharma, the skipper, takes an easy catch and Rajasthan in early trouble. 3-down before the end of the Powerplay.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven towards cover for a run.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Misses! Innovation does not get the desired result. Buttler looks to go across and scoop this over fine leg. It was fuller and close to the leg pole. He ends up missing it.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven to cover this time.
2.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This one is pure timing from Buttler. Full and outside off, he creams the drive through covers for a boundary.
1.6 overs (0 Run) A huge appeal for a caught behind. Bumrah is shouting. But no says the umpire. Mumbai do not take the review as well. What an over for the defending champions this! This was a length delivery around off, nips back in after pitching. Samson looked to play at it. There is some noise as the ball passes through to the keeper, who takes it. Mumbai appeal but no says the umpire. Perhaps it clipped the top of the pad on its way.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Fullish and outside off, driven to wide mid off.
Sanju Samson walks out to the crease now.
1.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! That's a huge wicket for Mumbai. Smith is strong on the leg side and plays the heave often. But this time that proves to be his undoing. He shuffles across and looks to heave over mid-wicket. Bumrah bowls it fullish outside off. It pitches and comes in a touch. Takes a faint inside edge and goes to the left of de Kock. The keeper dives to his left and takes an excellent catch.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Shortish and around middle and leg, Buttler looks to clip it on the leg side but the extra bounce does him in. Gets it on the pad. It goes further off the deflection to the off side and a leg bye is taken.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Full, outside off, driven by Smith towards wide mid off. He takes a quick single.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle, flicked to short mid-wicket.
Who will bowl from the other end? Jasprit Bumrah it is.
0.6 over (1 Run) A single to finish the first over. Full and outside off, driven towards cover for a quick single. 5 runs and a wicket off the first.
0.5 over (0 Run) Smith drives this on the off side but finds cover.
0.4 over (4 Runs) FOUR! The first boundary in the chase. Fullish and outside off, Smith shuffles across, picks it from there and sends it to the deep square leg fence.
0.3 over (0 Run) Full and outside off, Smith works it back to the bowler for a dot.
Steven Smith walks out to bat at No. 3.
0.2 over (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! That's a peach of a delivery from Trent Boult. The youngster has to go back after another dismal outing. Boult lands it on a length outside off and gets it to nip away after pitching. Yashashvi goes after it but gets an outside edge. Quinton takes it safely and Mumbai draw first blood.
0.1 over (0 Run) On the pads, glanced to mid-wicket for a dot.
We are back for the chase! Yashashvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler are the openers for Rajasthan. Trent Boult with the ball first up for Mumbai. Here we go...
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.2 overs, Rajasthan Royals, chasing a target of 194, are 29/3. The live updates of Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2020. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2020 today match, ball by ball commentary, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals live score, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2020 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.