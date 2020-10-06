Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, steered towards third man for a run. End of a wonderful over. Went for a six, did Tyagi but came back and got a wicket as well. 50 UP FOR MUMBAI, with an over still left in the Powerplay.
Suryakumar Yadav walks in at number 3, replacing de Kock.
4.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! First wicket in the Indian T20 League for the Under-19 sensation. A short ball, around middle and leg, de Kock looks to pull but the ball climbs onto him. He goes through with the shot and gets a top edge. The ball goes high in the air but only as far as say, where leg slip would have been. Jos Buttler, the keeper, calls for it and takes it calmly. The opening stand is cut one short of 50.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Brilliant effort at short third man. Outside off, Rohit steers this towards third man but Ankit Rajpoot at short third dives to his left and makes a half-stop. Just a single conceded.
4.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Up, up and away! A high full toss and Rohit says thank you. Smokes it with a pull over square leg.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Oops... off the inside edge! Outside off, Rohit looks to steer it towards third man but the ball nips back in and takes the inside edge. Goes past the stumps towards short fine leg.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, pushed towards cover for a single.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Goes back and works it towards fine leg for a single.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, pretty full, steered straight to cover.
3.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! No one is going to catch that! Fractionally short, around off, de Kock pulls it over mid-wicket!
3.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just wide! A length ball, around middle, de Kock swivels and pull-flicks it over square leg. The fielder rushes to his right and dives but the ball beats him.
3.2 overs (0 Run) That has hit him. A length ball, outside leg, de Kock looks to flick but misses and is hit on the box.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched towards cover. Tom Curran fumbles and a single is taken.
Jofra Archer into the attack now.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched straight to cover. 15 from the over, Rajpoot has gone for more than 85 percent of the team runs conceded so far.
2.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 'CATCH IT!' is the shout from someone but there is no one to catch it! Full and around middle, De Kock gets across, goes down and laps it over short fine leg.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Around middle, tucked to the leg side for a single.
2.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is classy batting. Rajpoot goes short and gives room outside off. Rohit cuts it behind point. The ball races away and deep backward point does get to his left and dives but in vain.
2.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Easy to the eye! Full and outside off, Rohit leans and lofts it cleanly over mid off. It goes over the ropes, in fact. Straightaway, slip goes out now.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, solidly defended.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Around middle, worked to the leg side for a run. Not a bad over at all from Gopal.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Tight single pinched. De Kock just taps it towards the off side and admires his shot. But Rohit sees that Buttler has not moved and calls his partner through for a quick run.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, driven back to the bowler.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched down to long off for a run.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Dropped short, outside off, cut straight to point.
1.1 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, this is flicked through mid-wicket for a single.
Who will it be from the other end? Smith gets the spinner on. Shreyas Gopal.
0.6 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Landed outside off, Rohit opens the face of his bat and steers it between short third man and backward point!
0.5 over (0 Run) Short and wide outside off, Rohit slashes hard but misses.
0.4 over (0 Run) Oooh... got squared up there. Full and around off, Rohit looks to defend but the ball shapes away and takes the outside edge towards cover.
0.3 over (1 Run) Down the leg side, flicked towards mid-wicket for a single.
0.2 over (0 Run) Outside off, played straight to point, on the walk.
0.2 over (1 Run) WIDE. Down the leg side, Quinton misses his flick.
0.1 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Straightway down the ground! No movement. Only movement of the ball is going towards the boundary. Full and around off, de Kock drives it past the non-striker and beats mid off.
We are all set for the action to begin! The umpires make their way out to the middle. Steven Smith has a chat with his lads and ushers them onto the field. Following them to the centre are Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock. Rajasthan have gone in with an extra bowler and will be hoping that it pays off. Ankit Rajpoot, who is back in the side today, to start proceedings with the ball. The countdown is over and here we go...
Quinton de Kock is up for a chat. He says that the team feels pretty good and are fresh. States that he was happy to spend some time in the middle, in the last game. Feels that they stuck to the basics and did not try to complicate things too much. Adds that it is always important for a team like Mumbai to get a good start and make the most of the opportunities. Reckons that they have done that. Feels it is important to win the small battles.
Rajasthan (Playing XI) - Jos Buttler (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal (IN PLACE OF ROBIN UTHAPPA), Steven Smith (C), Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Ankit Rajpoot (IN PLACE OF RIYAN PARAG), Kartik Tyagi (IN PLACE OF JAYDEV UNADKAT).
Mumbai (Unchanged Playing XI) - Quinton de Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.
Steven Smith, Rajasthan's captain, says that Jaiswal, Rajpoot and Tyagi are the changes while not elaborating on who makes their way out. Feels that it is certainly cooler this evening than the day game they played earlier. Finishes by saying they are bowling first and wants to do well.
Rohit Sharma, Mumbai's skipper, says that it looks a good pitch, played the first game here. Wants to follow the basics and play good cricket. He believes that the team can be more consistent and says there are learnings from each game. Informs that they are unchanged.
TOSS - The spin of the coin lands in Rohit's favour. MUMBAI WILL BAT!
Pitch Report - Deep Dasgupta is in the middle for the Pitch Report. He says that the central pitch is being used for this game. Dasgupta feels there is a fair amount of grass on the pitch and Danny Morrison concurs. Morrison feels that the grass will allow the ball to slide on better. He feels that it is a good surface and has good carry. Dasgupta sees some cracks and feels it could be two-paced a bit. He further closes by saying that it is a good pitch to bat on.
Just moments away before all the action descends in Abu Dhabi for Match 20. Hello and welcome to our coverage of the same. Mumbai steamrolled Hyderabad in their last game at Sharjah and are coming in with 2 wins on the trot while the case is the other way around for Rajasthan. Both are giants in their right and nothing can be said rightaway as to who might hold sway. It will be interesting to see what changes Smith might have pondered over, if any, to stem any further losses. Sit tight as we bring you the toss and the team updates...
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.4 overs, Mumbai Indians are 52/1. The live updates of Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2020. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2020 today match, ball by ball commentary, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals live score, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2020 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.