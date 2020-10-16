Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Right then, Kolkata will be feeling the force of the momentum behind them after a big finish with the bat. They would look to come out all guns blazing and take early wickets. Mumbai though have an in-form batting department at their disposal, so that won't be as easy as it sounds. Should be an exciting chase. Stay tuned...
Rahul Chahar was mighty impressive in his 4-over spell and is up for a chat. The leggie says it is not easy to hit, the ball is staying low and it is not easy to bat. States they could have kept them down to 120 but Cummins and Morgan played really well. Mentions he backs himself to take wickets and that is what his role is in the side.
Mumbai's bowling was exceptional, to begin with, but then they lost some steam. They looked clueless once the onslaught from Cummins started and leaked runs at a high rate. They conceded 35 runs in the last two overs and allowed Kolkata off the hook. Nathan Coulter-Nile took a beating in his first match of the season but the rest of the bowlers did decently.
Great recovery from Kolkata! They were down in the dumps after losing their top five for just 61 runs. Just when we thought that the Mumbai bowlers will run all over them, out came Pat Cummins and his counter-attacking approach changed everything for Kolkata. Along with his new skipper, Pat played an incredible knock and helped his team to a challenging total.
19.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Morgan connects once again and ends the innings with a bang! 21 from the over and Kolkata finish with 148! It is once again a fuller one on middle. It is lofted over the long off fence for a biggie.
19.5 overs (2 Runs) A couple now! Fuller and on middle, Morgan hits it down towards the long on fielder. It is to his right and two is taken.
19.4 overs (2 Runs) TWO! Brilliant running! A yorker outside off. It is jammed out towards point. They take one and go for the second. The fielder runs in and fires it to the keeper but it is not a good throw and hence, two is completed.
19.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Morgan finally finds the fence. This is right in his arc. A full ball and it is a slower one. Morgan waits and then sends it sailing over the long on fence for a biggie. 3 more balls to go. Can Kolkata get to 150?
19.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on the body, Cummins mistimes his pull towards mid-wicket for one.
19.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slapped and up comes the fifty for Cummins! What a knock this is! Yes, he was given a life but take nothing away from the innings he has played. Outstanding. Has given his side something to bowl at. It is outside off. Cummins slaps it through covers. Also, it is a brilliant start to the last over.
Nathan Coulter-Nile to bowl the last!
18.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end but 14 from the over. It is fuller and on off, Cummins jams it through covers for one.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, it is hit down towards long off for one. Morgan happy to give the strike to Cummins once again.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Now a single! A yorker this time on middle, it is jammed towards mid-wicket for one.
18.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 11 now from the first three balls. Cummins is playing a gem of a knock! It is a full toss on off. Cummins hits it hard towards the deep mid-wicket fence for a boundary. Look away Quinton.
18.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Nailed! 7 from the first two balls. It is length and Cummins loves it. Poor by Boult. It is hit over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
18.1 overs (1 Run) It is very full and on middle, it is jammed out towards mid on for one.
17.6 overs (0 Run) DROPPED! It is fuller and on off, it is a slower one. Cummins looks to loft it over the mid off fielder but is way too early in the shot. He only manages to hit it high up in the air towards point. De Kock runs there, calls for it but spills it. Will this prove coslty? A single is taken. End of a brilliant over from Bumrah. Excellent from Bumrah as he pats de Kock's back.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Cummins misses out there! It is a high full toss outside off. He is taken by surprise and swings but misses by a long way. He wants a no ball but nothing from the umpire.
17.4 overs (1 Run) A yorker on middle, it is jammed out towards cover for one.
17.3 overs (1 Run) A short slower one around off, it is pulled through mid-wicket for one.
17.2 overs (1 Run) A single now! On off, it is hit hard towards long off for one. 50-run stand up. One that has actually saved the Kolkata innings. They need to help Kolkata finish strongly.
17.1 overs (2 Runs) A couple! A low full toss. It is hit back towards Bumrah who looks to stop it with his feet. It deflects towards the mid-wicket region and hence two is the result.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Boult spears in a yorker in the line of the sticks, Cummins does well to dig it out in time. 9 from the over!
16.5 overs (0 Run) Clever delivery by Trent. Hurls in a slower bouncer around off, Pat is deceived a bit and ends up allowing it to the keeper.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cummins is playing a gem here, moves to 35 now! He picks the short length early and thumps it via a pull shot to the deep mid-wicket fence. Vital runs flowing from the bat of the Aussie.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Ufff! That missed the leg stump by a whisker! Boult senses the movement from the batsman who is shuffling across and bowls a fuller length ball around leg. Cummins tries his best to paddle it but misses.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Super stop by Kishan! Back of a length ball outside off, Morgan cracks it off his back foot to backward point where Kishan stops it from racing away with a dive. A single is taken.
16.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finds the fence! Not sure Morgan meant to play it that square. Fuller in length and on off, Morgan looks for an inside-out over covers but it flies off the thick outside edge and loops behind backward point for a boundary. 100 up for Kolkata!
15.6 overs (0 Run) A slower short one and outside off. Cummins looks to drag his pull but misses again. Two good slower ones to end.
15.5 overs (0 Run) A good bumper, slower in pace. Cummins is done in by the pace. He looks to upper cut it but misses.
15.4 overs (2 Runs) On middle, a slower one. Cummins hits it past the bowler down to long off for two.
15.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, it is shorter. Morgan pulls it towards mid-wicket for one.
15.2 overs (1 Run) It is a slower one outside off. It is hit down to long off for one.
15.1 overs (0 Run) A dipping full toss outside off. Cummins looks to put bat on ball but misses.
