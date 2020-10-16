Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Pandya keeps it out.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Short again but this is a slower one. It is pulled through mid-wicket for one.
14.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Now short and on the body, de Kock has no problem whatsoever to put it away. He pulls it over the square leg fence for a biggie.
14.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This though is not a good ball. It is shorter and outside off, not a good one with third man up. De Kock guides it past point and it races away to the fence.
14.2 overs (0 Run) A dipping slower yorker on middle, de Kock jams it out. Mavi has been really good with the ball today.
14.1 overs (2 Runs) Fuller and on middle, this is dragged wide of long on for two.
13.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, it is worked through square leg for one.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Pandya is off the mark! Outside off, it is pushed through covers for one.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, not played at.
Drinks break. Despite bowling well in the last few overs and also picking up a couple of wickets, Kolkata continue to chase this game. Mumbai have things under control with 38 needed off 39 balls. Quinton de Kock has looked superb in his knock and if Kolkata manage to remove him quickly after the break, then it might push Mumbai a little bit out of their comfort zone.
13.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! DRAGGED ON! Yadav was not looking at his best tonight and he falls. He looks to drag the sweep from well outside off. The length was a little too full to do that. It takes the inside edge and deflects onto the stumps.
13.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, it is worked through square leg for one.
13.1 overs (0 Run) On middle, de Kock looks to flick but it goes off a soft leading edge to covers.
12.6 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! Luck has just not been going Kolkata's way! Length and outside off, Yadav looks to play it down the ground but it goes off the outside edge and down to the third man fence.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, it is slapped through covers for one.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on middle, it is pulled but straight to mid-wicket.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Length and on off, Yadav looks to play it on the up but it goes off the outer half over covers for one.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Yadav looks to play it late but is beaten.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on the pads, it is worked through square leg for one.
11.6 overs (2 Runs) Short ball around middle, Yadav plays this uppishly towards the long on region. The batsmen get two runs.
11.5 overs (2 Runs) Very nicely played and the 100 comes up! It is outside off, Yadav waits for it and then guides it down towards third man. Russell runs after it and stops it with his feet just before it could cross the boundary line. Two taken.
11.4 overs (1 Run) One more single as de Kock works it through mid-wicket.
11.3 overs (2 Runs) Another one on middle, de Kock works it through mid-wicket for two.
11.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, it is hit down to long on for one.
11.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, it is worked through mid-wicket for one.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller length ball on off, Yadav drives it down the ground but finds mid on. End of a successful over for Mavi.
10.5 overs (0 Run) The batsman has just blocked that from his crease.
10.4 overs (0 Run) A length ball on middle and leg, flicked on the leg side but straight to mid-wicket.
Suryakumar Yadav walks in next.
10.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught behind! Mavi responds with a beautiful delivery! An outswinger, landing full and close to off, Rohit decides to play the angle but it moves away a shade to catch the outside half of his blade as he attempts to flick. Karthik just about manages to hold on to the chance behind the wickets. The 94-run opening stand is broken but it has put the chase to bed. 55 needed off 57 balls.
10.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Whacked! Rohit takes a step down the track to a length ball outside off and thwacks it over extra cover for a boundary. Nearly went all the way.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Shortish and close to off, Sharma stays back and steers it towards point.
