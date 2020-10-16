Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) A low full toss on off, it is mistimed towards cover.
14.5 overs (1 Run) On off, it is pushed through covers for one.
14.4 overs (2 Runs) Fuller and on off, Cummins lofts it nicely towards wide long off for two.
14.3 overs (2 Runs) Two! It is on the pads, Cummins works it nicely through mid-wicket. Two taken.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Angled into the pads, it is worked towards mid-wicket.
14.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, it is pushed down to long on for one. Morgan happy to turn the strike over to Cummins.
13.6 overs (0 Run) On middle, it is defended nicely.
13.5 overs (2 Runs) It is outside off, Cummins waits for it and plays it nice and late through point for two.
13.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Morgan looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. It rolls on the leg side. A leg bye taken.
13.3 overs (1 Run) It is on the pads, it is worked through mid-wicket for one.
13.2 overs (2 Runs) It is tossed up on off, Cummins lofts it over covers for a couple. He is finding the gap nicely.
13.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, it is pushed down to long on for one.
12.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! End of a brilliant over for Kolkata! They would hope this gives them some momentum. It is shorter and outside off, it is lofted over covers and it races away to the fence. 16 from the over!
12.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is beautifully struck by Cummins! The Aussie rides the bounce and pulls it handsomely in front of square leg for a biggie.
12.4 overs (0 Run) The batsman has just blocked that from his crease.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Fullish and around off, Morgan drives it off the outer half down to third man for a run.
12.2 overs (1 Run) On a length outside off, guided to the third man region for a run.
12.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Supreme shot! Good length ball close to off, Cummins hangs back to make room and drills it past the left side of the mid off fielder for a boundary. A good start to the over for Kolkata.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Shortish but close to the stumps, Morgan mistimes his square cut to covers.
11.5 overs (1 Run) A touch flatter and shorter on off, Pat punches it to long on to rotate the strike.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Nicely tossed up and too full on off, Morgan knocks it down to long off for another single.
11.3 overs (0 Run) That is punched off the back foot but straight to the fielder.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, Cummins drives it through mid off for a single.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Flighted and full outside off, pushed gently off the front foot to covers.
Rahul Chahar to continue...
10.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on middle, Pat punches it back towards the bowler. Bumrah goes down low to stop but it beats his outstretched right hand. The mid off fielder circles around it and they cross for a single. Fabulous over by Bumrah. Came and did the job expected from him.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! The batsman lets the ball go outside his leg stump.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Cummins keeps it out.
Pat Cummins is in very early.
10.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! Bumrah wins the battle, this is the third time he has dismissed Russell in the League. A ripper of a bouncer by Bumrah. It's well-directed and Russell decides to sway away from the line after moving towards the leg stump slightly. He though takes his eyes off the delivery which is a massive mistake to do. The ball takes a good chunk of his bat and Quinton de Kock behind the stumps makes no mistake. A big blow to Kolkata who now have lost half their side.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Spears a length ball in the line of the stumps, Russell is forced to block from the crease.
10.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bang! Bumrah goes short and wide outside off, Russell uses the depth of his crease to make room and slaps it wide of the point fielder for a cracking boundary. This is going to be some contest.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle and leg, Russell is hurried up a bit due to the extra pace and plays it out off the inner half to square leg.
