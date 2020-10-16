Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) On middle, it is kept out.
4.5 overs (1 Run) It is on middle, it is worked through mid-wicket. A run.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air on the pads, de Kock looks to sweep but misses to get hit on the pads.
4.3 overs (4 Runs) DROPPED AND FOUR! It is a difficult take but you need such catches to be taken when your side is on the back foot. De Kock looks to play the sweep shot but gets a top edge due to the extra bounce Green gets. It goes high up in the air towards fine leg. Varun from short fine leg runs after it, he gets there but spills it. It also rolls towards the fence.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, it is guided to point.
4.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another Green over starts off with a boundary! He bowls a full toss on middle, it is powered past the bowler and down to the long on fence.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Three dots to complete the over, a good comeback by the bowler. Back of a length ball on off, Rohit punches from the back foot but finds the cover fielder.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Sharma stays put inside the crease and turns it on the leg side. Not in the gap, de Kock wanted a run but was sent back. Two dots now.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Angles in a full length ball on off, Rohit tries to flick but closes the face of his bat early. It takes a soft leading edge and rolls back to the bowler.
3.3 overs (1 Run) A length delivery landing close to off, this time de Kock mistimes his shot to mid off for a run.
3.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! De Kock is on the charge at the moment! Once again keeps his weight on the back foot, brings out the bottom hand into play, fetches a length ball from outside off and whips it over mid-wicket.
3.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bang! Cummins serves a shortish ball around off, de Kock hangs on the back foot and smashes it over wide mid on for a boundary. Flashbacks for Cummins, he was taken to the cleaners in the last match against Mumbai also.
2.6 overs (1 Run) De Kock looks to play the paddle but he needs to drag it from outside off. It is hit through square leg for one. End of a very expensive one from Krishna and Mumbai are well and truly on top here.
2.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A gift to de Kock now! It is short and wide outside off, asking to be hit. De Kock slaps it through point for another boundary.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Clever batting! Already two boundaries in the over so now just works it on the leg side for one.
2.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Catch it is the cry but it is in the gap! Full and wide outside off, it is carved away through covers and it races away to the fence.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short is not the length to bowl to Sharma. He just loves it. He rocks back and pulls it over square leg. It seems to have gone all the way and hit the cushion on the full but the third umpire decides it is just short.
2.1 overs (0 Run) BEAUTY! It is fuller and on off, shapes away really nicely. Rohit looks to drive but is beaten.
1.6 overs (0 Run) On off, defended. Expensive start by Cummins.
1.5 overs (1 Run) A little too straight, Sharma looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. It rolls on the leg side for a leg bye.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on off, defended off the back foot to the off side.
1.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This time Rohit gets some bat behind it. Too straight again from Cummins, Rohit rotates his wrists and eases it past short fine leg for a boundary.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller around off, angling in, Rohit covers the line and blocks it back.
1.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! LEG BYES! A boundary to start the second over too! It is on the pads, Rohit looks to flick but misses. It hits the pad and rolls to the fine leg fence. Poor from Cummins.
Who will bowl from the opposite end? It's Pat Cummins to steam in. This will be fascinating.
Pat Cummins to bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (2 Runs) Skidding down he leg side, de Kock eases it wide of short fine leg and picks up a couple of runs. 7 from first over.
0.5 over (0 Run) Loopy delivery on the pads, de Kock flicks it towards the leg side.
0.4 over (0 Run) A flatter arm ball for the left-hander, around off from 'round the wicket, de Kock hits it across the line but straight to short mid-wicket.
0.3 over (1 Run) On middle, Rohit works it through mid-wicket for one.
0.2 over (0 Run) Slower through the air and on off, it is defended.
0.1 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Welcome to the Indian T20 League, Green! It is short and wide outside off. Rohit cuts it through point and it races away to the fence. Rohit and Mumbai underway in style.
We are back for the chase. The Kolkata players are out in the middle. Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock will open the batting for Mumbai. Chris Green will start the proceedings for Kolkata.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2020 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.3 overs, Mumbai Indians, chasing a target of 149, are 49/0. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2020 today match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders. Everything related to Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders live score. Do check for Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.