Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Right then! Mumbai have posted 176 runs on the board. They will be mighty pleased with their batting and will bank on their bowlers to take them over the finish line. Punjab will be looking at their opening duo of Rahul and Mayank and will be hoping that they perform. An exciting chase in on the cards. Join us in a bit for the chase!
Krunal Pandya is there for a chat. He says that the wicket was tough to bat on and the situation was difficult when he came out to bat. Says that they have reached a good score. Goes onto say that they have been playing together for 5 years now and they know their roles now. Adds that he knows what his role is and and he goes into bat if they lose three wickets early. Tells that it is not an easy wicket to bat on and the ball is stopping and he thinks that they have a good total on the board.
This was just the start that Punjab needed with the ball. They got rid of 3 batters which included Rohit and Suryakumar right in the Powerplay. It was the young bowler, Arshdeep Singh who scalped 2 out of these three wickets. Maxwell was good with his quota of 4 overs. So was Shami, who also picked up 2 wickets, his final over might disappoint him. Arshdeep, Jordan and Bishnoi also picked up wickets for Punjab. Their bowling was good overall, with the exception of the final stage of the innings.
Mumbai did not get the start that they wanted with the bat as Rohit Sharma got out early on in the innings. They also lost Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan in the Powerplay. The score was 38/3 when Ishan Kishan was sent back to the hut. Krunal came out to bat and him and Quinton de Kock sttiched a good partnership and steadied the ship for them. Quinton also reached his half-century and he continued his good form from the previous game. Towards the end of innings, Pollard and Coulter-Nile went big and made sure that Mumbai ended their batting with a great score to defend.
Mumbai will be the happier side at the end of their batting as it looked like at one stage that Mumbai will not have a big total to defend but some brilliant hitting towards the end by Pollard and a small knock by Coulter-Nile as well sees Mumbai end their innings with 176 on the board.
19.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Brilliant finish to the innings for Mumbai! Short ball around middle, Pollard looks to pull but it takes the top edge and it goes to the fine leg region for a boundary. MUMBAI FINISH ON 176 FOR 6.
19.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! What a hit that was! Good length ball on middle, Pollard smacks it over long on for a maximum.
19.4 overs (2 Runs) Excellent running! Fuller ball on middle, Pollard whacks it to long on for a couple. The throw was the wrong end as Coulter-Nile would have been a goner but they wanted to run Pollard out but Pollard is very quick.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Very full outside off, Coulter-Nile drives but finds the cover fielder. Just the single.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Pollard drives it to long on for a single.
19.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Hammered! Short ball on middle, Pollard hammers it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.
Chris Jordan will bowl the final over of the innings.
18.6 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! A little on the expensive side as Shami goes for 12 runs in this over. This is a bouncer on middle, Coulter-Nile looks for the pull but it takes the top edge and races away to the fence at fine leg.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Brilliant follow-up delivery! Yorker outside off, Coulter-Nile fails to dig it out as it goes to the keeper.
18.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That's a good hit from Coulter-Nile! Short ball on middle, Nathan pulls it in front of square on the leg side for a boundary.
18.3 overs (0 Run) SWING AND A MISS! Slower ball outside off, Coulter-Nile looks to swing it away but misses. Precious dot ball.
18.2 overs (2 Runs) UPPISH BUT SAFE! Short ball around middle, Coulter-Nile goes for the pull but gets a top edge. It goes behind and two fielders converge but it lands safely. A couple taken.
18.1 overs (2 Runs) Perfect yorker! Shami bowls this on middle, Nathan digs it out towards deep square leg for a couple.
Mohammed Shami will bowl the penultimate over of the innings. His figures so far are 3-0-18-2.
17.6 overs (1 Run) 22 from the over! Full on off, Coulter-Nile drives it to long off for a single.
17.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Very full outside off, Coulter-Nile powers it through cover-point for a boundary. Superb shot from Nathan.
17.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Mumbai will take it! Momentum is shifting Mumbai's way! Short ball around middle, Coulter-Nile looks to pull but it takes the top edge and goes over the short fine leg fielder for a boundary.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Very full outside off, Pollard drives it to deep point for single.
17.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Smoked! Pollard is on fire! Low full toss outside off, Pollard moves across and then smacks it over long on for a biggie.
17.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Hammered! Full on off, Pollard waits for it and then thrashes it over the bowler's head for a maximum.
Arshdeep Singh is back on.
16.6 overs (2 Runs) Fullish ball on middle, Coulter-Nile flicks it in front of square on the leg side for a couple.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Nathan drives it to cover for a dot.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Short on middle, Pollard works it to mid-wicket for a single.
Nathan Coulter-Nile is the next man in.
16.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! What a time to get Quinton de Kock! Jordan has picked up the big wicket of de Kock. Quinton falls after playing a wonderful innings but he walks back in a dejected manner. Good length ball on middle, de Kock looks to go over deep mid-wicket but it takes the bottom half of the bat and goes towards Mayank Agarwal. He makes no mistake.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Pollard jumps down the track and then defends it towards point for a single.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Very full on middle, Quinton works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Pollard looks to defend but gets beaten.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Short ball around off, Pollard sways away from it.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Full ball on middle, de Kock flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Kieron Pollard is the new batter in for Mumbai.
15.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Big wicket for Punjab as they know that Hardik Pandya can be very dangerous at the death. Short ball outside off, Hardik Pandya looks to cut but does not time it well. It goes towards deep cover where Nicholas Pooran settles himself and takes a simple catch.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, de Kock pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Pandya whacks it to long on for a single.
