Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball around leg, Hardik tucks this one to the deep mid-wicket region for a single.
14.5 overs (1 Run) FIFTY UP FOR QUINTON DE KOCK! He has looked so good so far and will look to continue the same for Mumbai. Floated around off, de Kock pushes it to the deep cover region for a single.
14.4 overs (0 Run) On off, pushed to the cover region.
14.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! There seems to be no stopping de Kock by the looks of it! Loopy ball around off, de Kock lofts this one over the bowler's head for a biggie.
14.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a brilliant shot! Flatter outside off, de Kock rocks on his back foot and lofts this one over the cover region and he finds the gap and races away to the fence for a boundary.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Very full outside off, dug out back to the bowler.
13.6 overs (6 Runs) What a way to start one's innings! Floated on middle, Pandya smashes it over the extra cover region for a maximum.
Hardik Pandya is the new man out.
13.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Straight to the fielder! Brilliant work from Bishnoi and Punjab get a timely wicket! Loopy ball on middle, Pandya goes on his knees and then looks to sweep but it takes the top edge and goes towards deep square leg. Deepak Hooda there takes a simple catch.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Pandya punches it to the off side for a single.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle, Pandya sweeps it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball outside off, Pandya cuts it to point.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle, de Kock plays it to long on for a single.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Around off, pushed to the cover region to end the over.
12.5 overs (1 Run) A single as this is worked on the leg side for one.
12.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR BYES! Everyone misses this one! This is a googly around off, de Kock looks for the reverse sweep but he misses and so does the keeper and it runs away to the fence at third man region for a boundary.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Edgy there. Googly, outside off, Krunal looks to play at it but gets it off the outer half. It goes to the right of Gayle who was at short third man. A single.
12.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pandya rocks on his back foot and pulls this one hard over the mid-wicket region for a boundary. Krunal has looked in top form so far!
12.1 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Pandya punches it back to the bowler.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up ball around off, Krunal reverses his stance and plays this one towards the long off region for a single run.
11.5 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! Floated around off, Pandya goes to play at this but misses it comprehensively.
11.4 overs (1 Run) This one is pushed to the mid off region and the batters run across for the quick single.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter around middle and off, Pandya reverse sweeps this to the short third man fielder.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter around middle, Pandya pushes this to the leg side.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Floated around off, pushed to the off side for a single.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle, de Kock works it to long on for a single.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, played to deep cover for a single.
10.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Hammered! A rank long-hop from Hooda and he has been punished! Short ball on middle, de Kock waits on his back foot and then pulls it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Quicker on the pads, Pandya dances down the track and then looks to flick. It takes his pads and goes towards the leg side. A leg bye taken.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Flat ball outside off, Pandya cuts but finds the point fielder.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball on middle, Quinton works it to mid-wicket.
Deepak Hooda will grip the ball now.
