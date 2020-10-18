Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on middle, Gayle flicks it to deep mid-wicket.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Short ball around middle, Gayle ducks under it.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Gayle defends it to point.
4.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! How long was that? When Chris Gayle hits it, it goes very long! Full ball on middle, Gayle dances down the track and hammers it over long on for a maximum.
4.2 overs (0 Run) On a length on off, Gayle defends it to the point region.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Gayle leaves it alone.
Nathan Coulter-Nile will bowl now.
3.6 overs (1 Run) On off, Gayle pushes it to the off side for a single.
3.5 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Beautifully bowled! How did that miss the stumps? Good length ball around off, Gayle looks to defend but misses as the ball goes towards the keeper.
3.4 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! What a ball first up! Good length ball around off, Gayle looks to defend but misses it altogether.
Chris Gayle will walk out to bat at No. 3 for Punjab.
3.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Bumrah strikes in his first over! The man-in-form has to go! Good length ball on middle, angling in. Agarwal looks to flick but gets an inside edge which goes onto take the bails off. Brilliant stuff from Bumrah and after a good start, Punjab lose their first wicket.
3.2 overs (0 Run) On a length on off, Agarwal taps it to point.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Full ball on middle, Agarwal flicks it to mid on.
Jasprit Bumrah is introduced into the attack for Mumbai.
2.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Creamed! This is excellent batting from KL Rahul! Full ball on off, Rahul drives it through mid off for a boundary.
2.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Too high! Short ball around middle, Rahul lets it go. Wided.
2.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! First biggie of the game and it is off the bat off KL Rahul! On a full length around off, Rahul slams this one through point for a maximum.
2.4 overs (0 Run) On off, punched to covers.
2.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulled away nicely! Short ball on middle, Rahul pulls it to the deep mid-wicket region for a boundary.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Crunched! Terrific! Good length ball outside off, Rahul hammers it through covers for a boundary.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on middle, Agarwal flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
1.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end the over as Rahul works this one to the cover region.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter on leg, Agarwal tucks it to the leg side for a single.
1.4 overs (2 Runs) IN THE AIR..DROPPED! What an effort by Suryakumar Yadav! The effort was sublime! Flatter around middle, Mayank chips this one uppishly towards the mid-wicket region and Yadav runs in and dives, it comes off his wrists to the deep mid-wicket region. The batters collect a couple.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Short ball around off, Rahul cuts this one to the point region and the batters collect a single.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter around off, Rahul tucks this one to the square leg region.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Floated around off, Rahul makes room and cuts this one to the point region.
Who will bowl from the other end for Mumbai? It will be Krunal Pandya.
0.6 over (2 Runs) TOP EDGE BUT SAFE! Short ball around middle, Agarwal looks to pull but gets a top edge and goes towards deep mid-wicket. It lands safely and a couple is taken.
0.5 over (1 Run) Outside off, dabbed to deep point for a single.
0.4 over (1 Run) Short on middle, Agarwal pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
0.3 over (0 Run) Brilliant delivery from Boult! He was convinced that Agarwal had taken the edge but Rohit does not seem to think so and so they do not take the review! Good length ball outside off, Agarwal looks to drive but seems to have missed it. Boult is confident that it has taken the edge and tries to convince Sharma to take the review. But Sharma is not convinced and they opt not to take the review.
0.2 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Mayank Agarwal gets the first boundary of the innings! Short ball outside off, Agarwal cuts it over the point region for a boundary.
We are back for the chase! The openers of Punjab, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal walk out into the middle. Trent Boult will begin with the ball for Mumbai. Off we go...
0.1 over (1 Run) Boult starts with a good length ball on middle, angling in. Rahul comes forward and then flicks it to fine leg for a single.
